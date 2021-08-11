Around the County Events

Staff Report

ADM Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at ADM School Commons, 804 Nile Kinnick Drive South, Adel.

Four new names will be inducted into the ADM Athletic Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 12. The 2021 ADM Hall of Fame inductees include Roger Schmiedeskamp, Adel Class of 1967; Joseph (Joe) O’Brien, Adel-DeSoto Class of 1979; Todd Forret, Adel-DeSoto Class of 1990; and Emily Madden Walkup, Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Class of 2006. They will be inducted at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 during the ADM All Alumni Reunion. The 2021 Annual ADM Alumni Association All Alumni Reunion will be held from 5-9 p.m. Aug. 12 at the ADM School Commons. Dinner will be available from 5-6:30 p.m. and served by the ADM After Prom Committee as a fundraiser.

Community Shucking of the Corn

4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at parking lot at 10th and Prairie.

The community invited to help shuck corn for the annual Sweet Corn Festival. The shucking will start at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 near the Adel Fire Department. Drinks will be provided.

Sweet Corn Princess Contest

6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at Main Stage at 10th and Main.

The Sweet Corn Princess Contest will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 at the Main Stage.

Movie in the Park

8:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at Centennial Park, Waukee.

Enjoy Hollywood’s biggest hits under the stars with Movies in the Park sponsored by NCMIC. "Black Panther" will be shown on Aug. 13 at dusk in Centennial Park. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and refreshments.

Yoga in the Park

8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at Centennial Park, Granger.

Yoga in the Park returns on Aug. 14 and 21 at Granger's Centennial Park. Participants are encouraged to bring a mat or a towel as well as some water and clothes they can move in. No registration for the class is required.

Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run

9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at Woodward High Trestle Trail Trailhead.

The first annual Charlie Brewer Memorial Fun Run is set for Saturday, Aug. 14. The event will feature 1-mile walk or 5K run. Other family-friendly activities include carnival-style games, a dunk tank, food and drinks from The Parlor Ice Cream Truck and Vintage Road Coffee Co. and more. Proceeds will go to the Charlie Brewer Memorial Scholarship Fund. To donate or to sign up for the fun run, visit walkforcharlie.fundmonkey.com.

Sweet Corn Festival

Saturday, Aug. 14 in Adel.

The 42nd annual Sweet Corn Festival will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14 in Adel. The event kicks off with a 5K fun run/walk at 8 a.m. at the ADM DAC building at 11th and Rapids. The Semi Sweet Corn Festival Classic Truck Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Food, craft and other vendors will be set around the downtown square from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The parade will start at 9:30 a.m. traveling from 18th and Main to 11th and Prairie to 14th. Free sweet corn will be handed out on 10th between Main and Prairie starting at 11 a.m. until gone. The Adel Fire Department will offer free kids activities from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Harvey's Greenhouse Kids Zone will be held from 12-4 p.m. on 10th and Court. The Redline Warriors Car Show will be held from 12-4 p.m. on 9th and Court. A street party will wrap up the days activities from 6 p.m. to midnight on 10th and Main with live music by The Sons of Gladys Kravitz from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Find more information on the Adel Sweet Corn Festival Facebook page.

Tigges Family Breakfast Fundraiser

9:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 at Nile Kinnick Park on the lawn of Harmony Hall on Riverside, Adel.

A picnic fundraiser breakfastbenefitting Mike Tigges and family will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15. Breakfast will include omelet bar, pancakes, sausage links and breakfast beverages served your choice drive-thru or picnic style. Free-will donations will be taken for the breakfast or you can also donate to the family via venmo @Tigges_Family or by getting a check to Lincoln Savings Bank if you are not able to join us that morning to show your support.

Doggy Dip

6-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 at Adel Family Aquatic Center.

Bring your four-legged friend to the pool for a splash of fun on the final day of the pool season, Aug. 15. The cost of $5/dog.