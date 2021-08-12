Iowa Health Care Association Foundation awards scholarships

COURTESY OF THE IOWA HEATLH CARE ASSOCIATION

Special to Dallas County News

The Iowa Health Care Association Foundation recently announced the winners of its 2021 scholarship program.

Adel Acres nursing home worker Kendyl Irwi, of Adel, received a John W. & Kimberly D. Grubb Licensed Practical Nurse Scholarship.

Waukee High School Students Emma VanDevander, of Urbandale, and Katelyn Woodward, of West Des Moines, received MolinaCares Accord High School Scholarships.

"This scholarship program provides an important opportunity for the recipients to build knowledge and skills in a critically important profession," said Lori Ristau, IHCA Foundation executive director.

Seventy-two Iowans have been awarded scholarships, totaling $160,000, to pursue an education in health care. Award winners included current Iowa long-term care employees, veterans and high school students.