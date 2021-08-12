Tigges Family Breakfast Fundraiser set for Aug. 15

Local businesses are coming together to help a local business owner and his family in Adel during a breakfast fundraiser on Sunday.

Rebecca Zoet, with This New Old House, Valerie Sutton, with Harvey’s Greenhouse, and Eva Helps, with Helps Homestead, are helping organize a breakfast fundraiser to support Mike and Laurie Tigges and their family, who bought and restored Big Blue Bed and Breakfast in Adel. Mike was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer known as T-Cell Prolymphocytic Leukemia in October of 2020.

“(Laurie Tigges) asked if I thought the community would be supportive of them if there was a fundraiser to help them get back on their feet now that Mike is back home and continuing treatments. I of course responded ‘absolutely yes, I think the community would be very supportive,’” Zoet said.

A breakfast fundraiser will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday on the lawn of Harmony Hall on Riverside in Adel. Breakfast will be served picnic-style or via drive-thru for a free-will donation. The menu includes omelets, pancakes, sausage and bacon, baked goods and drinks.

“We just hope that this is an added service for the community with a drive-thru breakfast and a big help to the Tigges family financially for them. We hope to have a great turn-out,” Sutton said of the fundraiser.

Zoet added that they have received numerous donations for food and other services from local businesses and organizations. Those donating include Adel Fareway, Big Al’s BBQ, the Iowa Egg Council, Berkwood Farms, Wilson Farm Produce, The Rooted Bean, Restoration Harmony and Big Blue Bed and Breakfast. The Adel Boy Scouts also donated the use of their pancake griddle while the Van Meter American Legion donated their hot burners.

“The community just really came together to make sure we’re able to help and support this Adel family,” Zoet said.

Helps added that she was happy to see so many giving back through the fundraiser.

“Obviously everybody that’s involved thinks Adel is a great community and we know that they helped the community out by saving Big Blue and it’s a good place for people to stay and bring people into the community,” Helps said of the Tigges family. “If you can and you’re willing when someone in your community needs help, that’s just the thing to do in a community like Adel.”

Laurie Tigges has been amazed to see the support from the community over the past year. Big Blue had been hit hard during COVID-19. Laurie said they were getting ready to bounce back when Mike was diagnosed with cancer in October of 2020.

“This just took our legs out from underneath us,” she said.

Her parents have been doing everything at the bed and breakfast while Laurie has been taking Mike to appointments in Omaha. Mike also underwent a stem cell transplant this spring.

Laurie first reached out to Zoet about the possibility of organizing a fundraiser to help the family with costs related to a vehicle with four-wheel drive to transport Mike to appointments in Omaha along with other expenses. She added Mike will continue to have weekly appointments in Omaha for the next several months.

Zoet asked fellow business owners Sutton and Helps if they would like to help organize a fundraiser to benefit the Tigges family.

“I got yeses immediately so I think that really goes back to just the small community that Adel is even though we’re growing,” Zoet said. “We just really take care of our own and the community is just really caring here in Adel.”

Free-will donations will be taken for Sunday’s breakfast fundraiser. For those unable to attend, donations can be made via venmo: @Tigges_Family or through a check at Lincoln Savings Bank.

Zoet, Sutton and Helps thanked the local businesses and organizations who donated to the breakfast fundraiser.

“This has been amazing to see other businesses in town band together and to help another business and not think anything of it,” Laurie said.

"Just a huge thank you," she added.