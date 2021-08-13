Adel Rotary Club to sell water at Sweet Corn Festival

COURTESY OF ADEL ROTARY CLUB

Special to Dallas County News

The Adel Rotary Club will sell water at the Sweet Corn Festival, to be held Aug. 13 and 14.

It is a club tradition to sell water at the festival. The profits from the water will go to 20 club projects and area organizations, including the ADM Scholarship Foundation, Adel Bike Safety Rodeo, Boy Scouts/Girl Scouts, Good Samaritan Food Pantry, worldwide polio eradication and more.

For more information about the Adel Rotary Club, ask any member volunteer or current President Ryan Morford.