Dallas County Achievers

FROM NEWS REPORTS

Peru State College

Daniel Gardiner of Waukee was recently named to the president’s list at Peru State College.

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Taylor Smith De Soto recently graduated with a Master of Science degree in exercise and sport science.

Upper Iowa University

Students and their degrees are Ben Hansel of Adel, Bachelor of Science degree in business administration; Dusti Carlisle of Dexter, Master of Business Administration degree with a corporate financial management emphasis; Lindsey Marshall-Vollstedt of Granger, cum laude Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education; Nicholas Menough of Grimes, magna cum laude Bachelor of Science degree in information technology; Bryce Lamphier Meier, of Perry, Bachelor of Science degree in business administration; Pamela Calaway of Urbandale, Master of Education degree with an instructional strategist emphasis; and Alanna Schiltz of Waukee, Master of Business Administration degree with an accounting emphasis.