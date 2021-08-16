Dallas County Fair Queen Carly Kuhse competes at Iowa State Fair

COURTESY OF IOWA STATE FAIR

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Carly Kuhse, the 2021 Dallas County Fair Queen, competed at the Iowa State Fair Queen contest on Saturday, Aug. 14. Kuhse will be a senior at ADM High School.

The Dallas County Fair Queen was one of 101 contestants in this year’s competition, held on Saturday at the Anne and Bill Riley Stage. All had been crowned queen of their respective county fairs prior to the state fair.

McKenna Henrich, 18, of Plymouth County was crowned the 2021 Iowa State Fair Queen by Tennie Carlson, president of the Fair Board.

More:McKenna Henrich lost her voice last week. She still was named 2021 Iowa State Fair Queen

ShyAnne Brogden, 18, of Boone County, was named first runner-up. Second runner-up was Aubree Driscoll, 20, of Jackson County. Hannah Stoner, 19, of Dubuque County, was named third runner-up.

Ella Hommel, of Grundy County, was given the Outstanding Leadership Award. Gracie Hoffman, 18, of Appanoose County, was given the Personality Plus Award.

Judging is based on personality, attitude, awareness, leadership, citizenship, contribution to community, overall appearance, charm and poise.