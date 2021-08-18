Around the County Events

Staff Report

Fan Fest

4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at Van Meter School and Veterans Reception Center.

Van Meter's Fan Fest returns on Friday, Aug. 20. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs as the entire event is outside. Activities start at the school with the football scrimmage at 4:30 p.m., followed by the introduction of the cross country team and the volleyball scrimmage at 5 p.m. The Van Meter Athletic Boosters will then host the Parade of Athletes at 6:15 p.m., featuring students TK-12 by walking the track with their grade. After the parade, head over to the Veterans Reception Center to enjoy food trucks, music, bounce houses and a silent auction. All proceeds raised through this event will support Van Meter student athletes.

Perry Public Safety Day

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at Perry Hy-Vee parking lot.

The Perry Public Safety Day will return on Saturday, Aug. 21 in the Perry Hy-Vee parking lot. The free event will feature vehicles and equipment demonstrations from the Perry Police Department, Perry Volunteer Fire Department, Perry Public Works and EMS. LifeFlight will make an appearance if they are available.

Movie in the Park

Saturday, Aug. 21 at Kinnick-Feller Park, Adel.

The Movies in the Park series will wrap up on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Kinnick-Feller Park in Adel. "Despicable Me" will be shown at sunset. Popcorn will be provided. Attendees should bring their own chair/blanket.

Dallas Center Fall Festival

Friday, Aug. 27 - Saturday, Aug. 28 in Dallas Center.

The Dallas Center Fall Festival returns on Aug. 27-28 with a "ROARING into the TWENTIES" theme. Activities kick off on Aug. 27 with Roaring 20’s Old Tyme Photo Selfies, a farmers market, vendors, DJ music, lawn games and free open skating in Mound Park, a carnival on Walnut Street and more. The night will end with an Alumni After Party at Twisted Corn Tavern. Saturday will kick off with a pancake breakfast and 5K run followed by the Leonard Moss Memorial Parade at 10 a.m. Activities continue after the parade, including a car and truck show, tractor show, carnival rides, kids games, fire department water war, quilt show, ice cream social, pie auction and more. The two-day festival wraps up with live music by South of Society at Twisted Corn Tavern and fireworks.

Granger Days

Friday, Aug. 27 - Saturday, Aug. 28 at Centennial Park, Granger.

Granger Days begins at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27 with Farm Rock taking the stage outside Bud’s Pub on Main Street. The event continues with a pancake breakfast at Assumption Catholic Church and 5K Fun Run at Early Learning Center on Saturday morning, Aug. 28. The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Kennedy Blvd., followed by activities in Centennial Park. Vendors will be set up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Face painting, carnival rides/inflatables, chicken bingo and more will start at 11 a.m. Fireman water fights will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Sycamore Street. Live music will be performed from 6-8 p.m. A movie will be shown at 8 p.m. at the ballfield. Saturday night will wrap up with live music by Toaster beginning at 9 p.m. outside Bud’s Pub through 1 a.m. For a complete schedule, visit the Granger Days Facebook page.

Tour de Grimes

10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Waterworks Park, Grimes.

This event offers two distinctly different ride options. A Family Ride (4.7 miles), which will span Grimes and a Fun Ride (23 miles one way/46 miles round trip), which will take riders to Kinship Brewing Co. in Waukee and back. The Rotary Club of West Polk County organizes this event, in partnership with many business sponsors and Scott Mikkelsen. Tickets are $10 for a single rider or $20 for a family (up to six riders). Tickets can be purchased online or on the day of the event. The event begins at Waterworks Park, next to the Grimes Public Library. This is a fundraising effort for a proposed community amphitheater project that will honor veterans of all the U.S. service branches. Purchase tickets and find route maps on the 6th Annual Tour de Grimes | Bike Ride Facebook event page.

Latino Festival

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Second Street and Willis Avenue, Perry.

Hispanics United for Perry will present the annual Latino Festival on Saturday, Aug. 28. A parade will be held at 10 a.m. on Willis Avenue. Activities will include food, music, dancing and more throughout the day.

Waukee Palooza!

2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Centennial Park, Waukee.

The Rotary Club of Waukee is hosting their third annual musical event on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Centennial Park. Previously known as the "Bar-B-Kee Bash," Waukee Rotary has rebranded this event to focus on fun for the whole family. Food trucks will be on site, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase and youth activities will be available. During the afternoon and early evening, a number of local youth music groups and solo acts will have the opportunity to perform before the headliner, Big Time Grain Company, at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite by searching for Waukee Palooza.