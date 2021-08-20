Dallas County citizens win Iowa State Fair awards at the Iowa State Fair

COURTESY OF THE IOWA STATE FAIR

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

A number of citizens from across Dallas County received various awards at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.

Keep watching for more local winners at the Iowa State Fair.

Clothing Construction

First place was given to Linda Fuller, of Grimes, in the special occasion infant/toddler dress and children wedding clothing categories.

Concrete Statue Contest

First place was given to Shelley and Cambria Manning, of Waukee, for their submission "The Iowa State Fair is Out of This World" in the novice category.

Dairy Products

Third place was given to Picket Fence Creamery, of Woodward, in the dairy beverages category.

Fabrics and Threads — Clothing Construction Division

First place was given to Linda Fuller, of Grimes, in the infant/toddler - special occasion dress category.

First place was given to Fuller in the children - wedding party dress or suit category.

First place was given to Nancy Kiley, of Perry, in the children’s sleepwear category.

Fabrics and Threads — Crochet Division

First place was given to Catherine Gochnauer, of Adel, in the toy category.

First place was given to Beth Deutmeyer, of Waukee, in the purse/tote category.

Fabrics and Threads — Hand Knitting Division

First place was given to Denise Bein Kroll, of Grimes, in the toy category. Third place was given to Kroll, of Grimes, in the afghan and socks categories.

Second place was given to Jean Gross, of Waukee, in the adult cardigan category (one yarn/color, finer than worsted). An honorable mention was given to Gross in the worsted adult cardigan and shawl/wrap/shrug categories.

Second place was given to Karen Pavlik, of Waukee, in the cowl category. Third place was given to Pavlik in the cap or hat category.

An honorable mention was given to Lisa Oelke, of Van Meter, in the cowl category.

Fabrics and Threads — Quilting Division

Second place was given to Marge Pearson, of Van Meter, in the team or group scrap quilt category. Third place was given to Pearson in the team or group machine applique category. Honorable mention was given to Pearson in the team or group mixed technique category.

Second place was given to Jeri Pieper, of Dexter, in the team or group hand applique category.

Third place was given to Kim Peterson, of Granger, in the individual pieced category. An honorable mention was given to Peterson in the quilt block contest.

Honorable mention was given to Jill Reber, of Granger, in the found and finished category.

Second place was given to Abbie Allen, of Grimes, in the individual mixed technique and quilt block on a stick categories. Third place was given to Allen in the combination machine embroidery category.

First place was given to Sheryl Harvey, of Van Meter, in the combination found and finished category. An honorable mention was given to Harvey in the combination embroidered by hand category.

Fabric and Threads — Sewn and Other Items for the Home Division

Third place was given to Sheryl Harvey, of Van Meter, in the table accessories category.

Fabrics and Threads — Senior Citizen Division

First place was given to Sheryl Harvey, of Van Meter, in the individual or team pieced wall quilt and the scrap quilt categories. First place was given to Harvey in the individual or team scrap quilt category.

Third place was given to Kim Peterson, of Granger, in the individual or team mixed technique wall quilt category.

First place was given to Marge Pearson, of Van Meter, in the individual or team applique quilt category. First place was given to Pearson and third place was given to Harvey in the individual or team mixed technique quilt category.

Fabric and Threads — Weaving Division

Pegi Bevins, of Woodward, came in second and Shari Janssen, of Woodward, was given an honorable mention in the shawl or scarf category.

Fine Arts

An honorable mention was given to Jill Woodward, of Dallas Center, in the oil painting category.

Second place was given to Rebecca Celsi, of Waukee, in the youth painting category.

Second place was given to Ashley Zheng, of Waukee, in the junior drawing category.

Turkey Calling Contest

Reese Kerr, of Waukee, won the top prize in the ages 4 through 16 division.