Area students named space consortium merit scholars

COURTESY OF IOWA SPACE GRANT CONSORTIUM

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Ava Depping of Madrid and Noah Gleason of Granger were recently named Iowa Space Grant Consortium Merit Scholars for 2021-22.

Depping is a student at Des Moines Area Community College. She will be a senior at Iowa State University this fall studying mechanical engineering. Depping is on track to graduate next May. She plans to enroll in graduate school for a Master’s degree in either mechanical or electrical engineering.

Gleason graduated from the DMACC Boone Campus in May of 2021 with a degree in Pre-Engineering and Woodward-Granger High School in 2019. He will study civil engineering at Iowa State University this fall.

The ISGC promotes opportunities aligned with NASA’s mission by stimulating research, education and outreach programs for Iowans.

“This is the third year I’ve received the Iowa Space Grant Consortium Merit Scholarship,” Depping said. “I am also a NASA Community College Aerospace Scholar after participating in NASA’s NCAS program back in 2018.”

The ISGC program will provide them with with $3,400 in scholarships, with $1,700 applied to tuition in both the fall and spring semesters.

“I just completed NASA’s NCAS program,” Gleason said. “I was also awarded a chance to be a part of Iowa State University’s Space Flight Operations Workshop with retired Astronaut Clayton Anderson and retired Flight Director Tomas Gonzales-Torres.”

Gleason possibly plans to pursue a career at NASA.