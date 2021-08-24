Axne, Sand to headline Dallas County Democratic Fall Fundraiser on Oct. 21

COURTESY OF THE DALLAS COUNTY DEMOCRATS

Labeled the fastest growing county in Iowa and the fourth fastest growing county in the nation, all eyes will be on Dallas County as they enter the 2022 election cycle. The Dallas County Democratic Party has led the way in voter registrations growth across the state, making the Dallas County Democrats one of the fastest-growing political parties in the Midwest.

The Dallas County Democrats will host a fundraising event on Thursday, Oct. 21 at the Country Lane Lodge. The Dallas County Democrats announced two keynote speakers: U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03) and State Auditor Rob Sand.

First elected in 2018 to the United States Congress, U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne has earned the title of America's most accessible member of congress and has led countless bipartisan bills into law that impact and improve the lives of Iowans. She will join the State of Iowa's Auditor, Rob Sand, who was first elected in 2018 to the statewide office. Since his election, Sand has been a true watchdog for the Iowa taxpayers and holding the Reynolds administration accountable for mismanagement and misspending of Iowa tax dollars.

The Dallas County Democrats will also welcome Democratic candidates for governor and U.S. Senate to speak as well as recognizing local Democrats in elected office and those running for office in 2021 and 2022.

More information can be found on the Dallas County Democrat's website, including the ability to purchase tickets at: democratsfordallascountyiowa.org/fall2021/