Granger Days to be held Aug. 27-28
The city of Granger recently announced that Granger Days 2021 will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 28 in Centennial Park on Rose Street in Granger.
Events at the park will include a parade at 10 a.m., a vendor fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a snake exhibit from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a clown, chicken bingo, a dunk tank, face painting, fake tattoos, carnival rides, inflatables, gaga ball, food trucks, a beer garden, live music by Passing Zone, a volleyball tournament and a bags tournament.
Other activities will include the third annual 5K walk/run at 7:30 a.m. at the Woodward-Granger Early Learning Center, 2200 State St., and the pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, 1904 Sycamore St. The annual fireman water fights will start at 1 p.m. on Sycamore Street.
Farm Rock will kick the festivities off with a concert at 9 p.m. Aug. 27 outside of Bud’s Pub, 1912 Main St., Granger, and Toaster will perform at 9:30 p.m. Aug. 28 outside of Bud’s Pub to close it out.
Pre-sale carnival/inflatable wristbands are on sale for $10 now at Granger City Hall, 1906 Main St. The price will go up to $20 each on the day of the event. Ages 4 and under are free.
For more information and a full schedule, visit the Granger Days Facebook page.