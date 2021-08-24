Granger Days to be held Aug. 27-28

COURTESY OF THE CITY OF GRANGER

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

The city of Granger recently announced that Granger Days 2021 will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 28 in Centennial Park on Rose Street in Granger.

Events at the park will include a parade at 10 a.m., a vendor fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a snake exhibit from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a clown, chicken bingo, a dunk tank, face painting, fake tattoos, carnival rides, inflatables, gaga ball, food trucks, a beer garden, live music by Passing Zone, a volleyball tournament and a bags tournament.

Other activities will include the third annual 5K walk/run at 7:30 a.m. at the Woodward-Granger Early Learning Center, 2200 State St., and the pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, 1904 Sycamore St. The annual fireman water fights will start at 1 p.m. on Sycamore Street.

Farm Rock will kick the festivities off with a concert at 9 p.m. Aug. 27 outside of Bud’s Pub, 1912 Main St., Granger, and Toaster will perform at 9:30 p.m. Aug. 28 outside of Bud’s Pub to close it out.

Pre-sale carnival/inflatable wristbands are on sale for $10 now at Granger City Hall, 1906 Main St. The price will go up to $20 each on the day of the event. Ages 4 and under are free.

For more information and a full schedule, visit the Granger Days Facebook page.