Around the County Events

Staff Report

Auditor of State Rob Sand Dallas County Townhall

3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at Windfield Park, 114 Windfield Pkwy, Waukee.

Bring a lawn chair and listen to Auditor Rob Sand talk about what the office has been up to. A question and answer session will also be held during the Aug. 27 townhall.

Dallas Center Fall Festival

Friday, Aug. 27 - Saturday, Aug. 28 in Dallas Center.

The Dallas Center Fall Festival returns on Aug. 27-28 with a "ROARING into the TWENTIES" theme. Activities kick off on Aug. 27 with Roaring 20’s Old Tyme Photo Selfies, a farmers market, vendors, DJ music, lawn games and free open skating in Mound Park, a carnival on Walnut Street and more. The night will end with an Alumni After Party at Twisted Corn Tavern. Saturday will kick off with a pancake breakfast and 5K run followed by the Leonard Moss Memorial Parade at 10 a.m. Activities continue after the parade, including a car and truck show, tractor show, carnival rides, kids games, fire department water war, quilt show, ice cream social, pie auction and more. The two-day festival wraps up with live music by South of Society at Twisted Corn Tavern and fireworks.

Granger Days

Friday, Aug. 27 - Saturday, Aug. 28 at Centennial Park, Granger.

Granger Days begins at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27 with Farm Rock taking the stage outside Bud’s Pub on Main Street. The event continues with a pancake breakfast at Assumption Catholic Church and 5K Fun Run at Early Learning Center on Saturday morning, Aug. 28. The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Kennedy Blvd., followed by activities in Centennial Park. Vendors will be set up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Face painting, carnival rides/inflatables, chicken bingo and more will start at 11 a.m. Fireman water fights will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Sycamore Street. Live music will be performed from 6-8 p.m. A movie will be shown at 8 p.m. at the ballfield. Saturday night will wrap up with live music by Toaster beginning at 9 p.m. outside Bud’s Pub through 1 a.m. For a complete schedule, visit the Granger Days Facebook page.

Tour de Grimes

10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Waterworks Park, Grimes.

This event offers two distinctly different ride options. A Family Ride (4.7 miles), which will span Grimes and a Fun Ride (23 miles one way/46 miles round trip), which will take riders to Kinship Brewing Co. in Waukee and back. The Rotary Club of West Polk County organizes this event, in partnership with many business sponsors and Scott Mikkelsen. Tickets are $10 for a single rider or $20 for a family (up to six riders). Tickets can be purchased online or on the day of the event. The event begins at Waterworks Park, next to the Grimes Public Library. This is a fundraising effort for a proposed community amphitheater project that will honor veterans of all the U.S. service branches. Purchase tickets and find route maps on the 6th Annual Tour de Grimes | Bike Ride Facebook event page.

¡Viva Perry! Latino Festival

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Second Street and Willis Avenue, Perry.

Hispanics United for Perry will present the annual ¡Viva Perry! Latino Festival on Saturday, Aug. 28. A parade will be held at 10 a.m. on Willis Avenue. Parade line-up will be at 9:30 a.m. at 11th and Willis. The route will be on Willis Avenue from 11th Street to 2nd Street. A welcome will be held at 11 a.m. outside of the Raccoon Valley Bank. A vaccination clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Soumas Court. The HUP award will be handed out at 1:30 p.m. outside the Raccoon Valley Bank. Other activities will include food, music, dancing and more throughout the day.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Hotel Pattee’s Soumas Court, 1112 Willis Ave.

Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics will partner with Hispanics United for Perry to offer community members Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 28 in Hotel Pattee’s Soumas Court during the Viva Perry event.

Waukee Palooza!

2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Centennial Park, Waukee.

The Rotary Club of Waukee is hosting their third annual musical event on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Centennial Park. Previously known as the "Bar-B-Kee Bash," Waukee Rotary has rebranded this event to focus on fun for the whole family. Food trucks will be on site, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase and youth activities will be available. During the afternoon and early evening, a number of local youth music groups and solo acts will have the opportunity to perform before the headliner, Big Time Grain Company, at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite by searching for Waukee Palooza.

Artists in the Courtyard

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at Soumas Court, on Willis Avenue between 1st and 2nd Street and east of the Hotel Pattee, Perry.

Experience and enjoy the art of Iowa on Sept. 4. Atelier at 1109 presents an Artists in the Courtyard Art Show featuring local and state artists. Walk through Soumas Court and visit with artists about their craft and snag a few of your favorite unique art pieces. The event will also feature artist demonstrations, kids activities, art tutorials and more. Visit the downtown galleries and shops and experience the art of Iowa.