Dallas Center Fall Festival set to return Aug. 27-28

The Dallas Center Fall Festival returns on Aug. 27-28 with a full slate of activities.

“It is a treasured tradition,” committee chair Lezlie Ellerman said of the annual event.

The two-day festival features a “Roaring into the Twenties” theme after skipping a year in 2020 because of COVID-19. The event was last held in 2019, which also saw Dallas Center celebrate 150 years.

We put a lot of extra thought, energy, passion into our sesquicentennial in 2019. It was just an amazing event, just an incredible weekend full of reunions, added activities and just an incredible turnout,” Ellerman said.

From 2019:Dallas Center celebrates sesquicentennial through historical tour

The bar was raised in 2019 and Ellerman said the committee wanted to keep the festival at that level in 2021 with additional activities.

The festivities kick off on Friday with the Dallas Center Farmers Market in Mound Park from 4-7 p.m. Other activities in Mound Park include music and lawn games, a hula hoop dance party, sand volleyball open skating and more.

The Ohana Pedal Power Tractor Pull will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday on Walnut Street and free hot dogs will be given away.

The Scott Amusements Carnival will be open from 5-10 p.m. Friday on Walnut Street. Ellerman encourages community members to purchase pre-sale tickets as all proceeds before 5 p.m. on Friday will go directly toward off-setting the cost of the carnival.

Pre-sale tickets will be available until 5 p.m. Friday at the library, Heartland Co-op, Kids Korner, Medicap, Melissa Raye Hair Studio and Raccoon Valley Bank.

Saturday opens with a Rotary pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. followed by a 5K race. The Leonard Moss Memorial Parade starts at 10 a.m. No pre-registration is required and the parade will start lining up at 9:30 a.m. on Kellogg Avenue.

After the parade, activities include a petting zoo, a car, truck and motorcycle show, giant Jenga, kids games, fire department water wars and more. Other activities include Roaring 20’s music at The Gallery and Bunco at Sugar Grove Goods.

Ellerman said the Cow Pie Drop, set for 3-5 p.m. on Walnut Street by Mound Park, is the festival’s largest fundraiser. A free-will donation will also be taken during a dinner served from 5-6 p.m. on Hatton Avenue by the church.

Live music will be played by the Big Joe Kinser Band from 4-6 p.m. on the Walnut Street Main Stage. South of Society will then play from 8 p.m. to midnight at Twisted Corn Tavern.

The Fall Festival will wrap up with fireworks at dusk at the Burnett Complex.

Ellerman encourages the community to come check out all of the activities on Friday and Saturday.

“It’s pretty amazing that our Dallas Center, our small town, can have such a great festival,” she said.

Find a full schedule of events online and view more information on the DC Celebrations, Dallas Center, Iowa Facebook page.