ADM's Meadow View Elementary set to open its doors Monday

ADM staff members got a chance to tour Meadow View Elementary during the district’s welcome back breakfast on Aug. 23. It will be the students’ turn inside the new elementary building on Monday.

“Hopefully it will be like the reactions that our staff had on Monday. The energy for all of our staff to see this new building was apparent,” Superintendent Greg Dufoe said. “I think our students coming on Monday will feel the same, they’re going to be really in awe of this beautiful new space.”

Meadow View Elementary will open its doors to ADM second, third and fourth grade students for the first day of school. Dufoe said each grade level will be housed in a different wing. One of the wings was designed as a storm shelter.

“What you’ll see is a beautiful building, obviously very modern and it’s designed specifically for the learning needs of elementary students,” Dufoe said of the new elementary.

He is looking forward to seeing how teachers will be able to instruct students in the new spaces. Some of the building’s special features include an area for STEM-related projects in the library and media center as well as collaboration areas for smaller groups of students to work together in each wing.

ADM elected to start school a week later than most schools in the county, Dufoe said, to allow extra time to get everything ready at Meadow View. While the space isn’t completely finished, he added that everything will be ready to teach starting on Monday. The district is planning to hold an open house in mid-September to show off the new building.

While Meadow View is the biggest change to the ADM district, other buildings will see changes as well. The second grade students will move to Meadow View from Adel Elementary and that building will now house preschool to first grade students.

The third and fourth grade students will move out of De Soto Intermediate, which will now house fifth and sixth grade students. ADM Middle School will now house seventh and eighth grade students after the sixth-graders move to De Soto Intermediate. The only building not seeing a change in students is ADM High School, which will continue to house grades 9-12.

“This all resulted because of growth over the past six or seven years. When we began our master planning process, the decision was of course to address our most pressing need and that was elementary classroom space,” Dufoe said. “Because of the reconfiguration throughout the district, it allowed us to have room to grow in all of our existing buildings, especially in the elementary, intermediate and middle school areas.”

Dufoe added that the district anticipates growth into the future, especially as Dallas County continues to grow. For now, he is looking forward to seeing students inside the hallways at Meadow View Elementary on Monday.

“That was kind of a big-picture kind of move and now we’ll continue studying our growth and we’ll get to planning what’s next,” Dufoe said.