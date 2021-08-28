Dallas County residents win awards at Iowa State Fair

COURTESY OF THE IOWA STATE FAIR

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Residents from Dallas County received various awards at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.

FFA Rabbit Show

Dustin Barker, of ADM FFA in Adel, was named roaster champion for meat pens and was named the reserve champion meat pen.

FFA Market Swine Show

Tate Lettow, of Woodward, participating as part of the Woodward-Granger FFA, was named champion in Division 1 for crossbred market barrow and reserve champion for his Duroc in purebred market swine.

Iowa Orchards Creations

Micah Hunter, of Waukee, took second place in the desserts (kids) category for the fruit pies and desserts contest.

Wood Projects

Warren Verdeck, of Waukee, took home first place in relief carving — nature scenes, first place in relief carving — scenes other than nature, third place in roughouts — human, second place in the human figures — caricature category, first in miscellaneous — other, honorable mention and first runner up for Best of Show in woodworking.

Kevin Ketelsen took home first place and received an honorable mention for furniture items and was named second runner-up for Best of Show in woodworking.

Jesse Parker, of Grimes, won first place in the seating category in woodworking.

David Cretors, of Grimes, won first place in the wood toy category and received an honorable mention for Best in Show in woodworking.

Dollhouses and Miniature Rooms

Darian Healy, of Waukee won Best in Show in the dollhouses category as well as first place for traditional design in dollhouses.

Beth Grabau, of Adel, won first place for dollhouse less than one inch scale in the dollhouse category and first place for room or scene less than one inch scale and holiday theme in the miniature rooms or scenes category.

AllSpice Unique Cookie Contest

Sally Kilkenny, of Granger, won third place and a $25 gift card for her cookie creation

Machine Shed Pies Contest

Taylor Hardy, of Grimes, won first place overall in the fruit pie class and the Sweepstakes Award. Hardy also took home first place for cream pies — pumpkin, fruit pies — gooseberry, fruit pies — lattice top cherry, fruit pies — peach, fruit pies — rhubarb and fruit pies — triple cherry; second place for cream pies — berry cream, cream pies — peanut butter, cream pies — pecan and fruit pies — blueberry; and third place for cream pies — key lime fruit pies — apple crumb, fruit pies — raspberry, fruit pies — strawberry rhubarb and fruit pies — two crust berry.

AJ Olson, of Waukee, won first place for fruit pies — two crust berry.

Apiary Competition

Kenoyer Farms in Van Meter won first place for block of beeswax and window display; second place for photograph — general beekeeping and gift basket; and third place in the two beeswax candles category.

King Arthur Baking Co. Bread Baking Contest

Ronald Marr, of Waukee, won first place in sourdough, second place in white and third place in whole wheat bread baking.

Taste of Honey

Karen Pavlik, of Waukee, won first place in the breads category.

Natalia Hunter, of Waukee, won first place in the youth entries category for ages 17 and younger. Micah Hunter, of Waukee, received an honorable mention.

Sweet To Eat Contest

Lori Richman, of Waukee, won second place in the cake — decorated category of the sweets contest.

FFA Horticulture Competition

The ADM FFA in Adel received fifth place honors in the chapter awards out of 25 chapters.

Rebecca Beaman, of ADM FFA in Adel, was named reserve champion in the jumbo vegetables category.

O Come All Ye Cookies Contest

Lori Richman, of Waukee, won second place in the other holiday cookie plate category.

Hy-Vee Smiles in Every Aisle Contest

Sally Kilkenny, of Granger, won first place for layer cake — chocolate (frosted), second place for layer cake — triple layer lemon and layer cake — yellow and third place for layer cake — coconut and layer cake — spice.

Lori Richman, of Waukee, won second place in the one-layer cakes and cupcakes — coffee (nonyeast) category.

It's A Wrap With Azteca Tortillas contest

Lisa Baumhover, of Woodward, earned second place and $30. Entries were judged on taste and best use of tortillas.

Midwest Living Cookies Contest

Lori Geadelmann, of Adel, won first place for ethnic cookies — biscotti and third place for health cookies — gluten free.

Karen Pavlik, of Waukee, won third place for bar cookies — lemon bars.

Lori Richman, of Waukee, won first place for bar cookies — pumpkin bars, for bar cookies — one-layer bar cookie other than named, drop cookies — oatmeal chocolate chip and for molded or pressed — peanut blossoms.

Katie Anderson, of Waukee, won third place for ethnic cookies — French-style macarons.

Molly Wilson, of Waukee, won first place for drop cookies (ages 12 and younger) and second place for bar cookie (ages 12 and younger).

Marvelous Hat Contest

Ann Hegstrom, of De Soto, won first place in the wild and wacky category.

Wild Game Cooking Contest

Cinnamon Weigel of Van Meter won first place and a $150 cash award. Contestants were challenged to create an entrée made with wild Iowa game.

Creative Arts Competition

In the china and porcelain painting category, Kathy Lewis, of Adel, won first place for professional floral design; egg; tray; jewelry or miniature; and vase, pitcher or bowl. She took second place for professional box; fruit or vegetable design; enamel, paste, gold or luster. She earned third place for professional animal/bird/fish and an honorable mention for Christmas decoration or other holiday.

In the other creative arts and crafts category, Kenoyer Farms in Van Meter won first place for flower arrangement — dried or silk, second place for Christmas decoration and third place for decorated wreath or swag.

In the paper crafts category, Candis Culp, of Grimes, won third place for photo scrap book page — fair theme and for heritage theme.

In the tole and decorative painting category, Virginia Stone, of Waukee, won first place for pastels and for linework/strokework and second for technique not mentioned.

Vegetable Contest

Kerrie White, of Adel, won first place and Eric Dickson, of Adel, won second place in the eggplant - black beauty category. Dickson also won first place in hot peppers - ghost, third place in hot peppers - mariachi, third place in hot peppers - serrano, third place in hot peppers - Thai hot and third place in tomatoes - grape. White won second place in hot peppers - serrano and third place in hot peppers - Hungarian yellow wax (hot banana)

Pumpkin Beauties, of Bouton, won first place in pumpkins - warty type, first and second place in pumpkins - any other, second place in pumpkin (squash type) and third place in pumpkins - jack-o-lantern type, pumpkin - ornamental, mini orange and pumpkin - ornamental, mini white

Pumpkin Beauties also won first place in winter squash - hubbard, any other and winter squash - any other and second place in heirloom vegetables, squash.

Ray Christenson, of Granger, won first place in melons - watermelon, round and second place in melons - cantaloupe or muskmelon.

Horseshoe Pitching Tournament

Brandon DeBord, of Adel, with partner Bryan May, of Des Moines, took fifth place in the Class A division of the Two Player Pro Am Championship.

Bill Sprague, of Adel, with partner Marty Sprague, of Fort Dodge, took third place in the Championship Class division of the Iowa State Fair Doubles Championship.

Angie Burger, of Adel, took fourth place in Class D in the Open Singles competition.

John Burger, of Adel, took fifth place in Class D in the Open Singles competition.

Twins, Triplets and More Contest

Bennett and Barrett Cox, of Granger, won second place for 2-year-old most alike.

Raegan and Remington Brown, of Waukee, won first place for 3-year-old most alike.

Ella and Emma Nolan, of Waukee, won third place for 5- and 6-year-old least alike.

Hayden and Harper Jansson, of Waukee won second place for 12- to 17-year-old least alike.