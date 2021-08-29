Woodward American Legion presents Vietnam War awards

COURTESY OF THE WOODWARD AMERICAN LEGION

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

The Woodward American Legion presented awards in honor of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War July 25 at the Woodward United Methodist Church.

Awards given include Quilts of Valor, certificates and Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pins.

Fifty-five family members and friends of the recipients were present for the celebration.

Ann Crawford, Western Iowa Coordinator for the Quilts of Valor Foundation, was present at the ceremony. Over 276,000 Quilts of Valor have been awarded in the U.S., and in Germany, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Those veterans receiving a Quilt of Valor were: Edwin Beeson, U.S. Army 1962-1965, U.S. Navy 1966-1968 and U.S. Army Reserve 1974-1993; Mark Crane, US Army 1973-1976,1978-1988; Milton G. Heifner, U.S. Air Force July 1966-October 1992; Susan Osburn, U.S. Air Force September 1970-January 1972; Jesse Allen Purvis, U.S. Army August 1972-August 1996; Larry Robinson, U.S. Air Force July 1962-April 1965; Jerry Donald Sebben, U.S. Air Force May 1965-October 1996; Donald B. Wade, U.S. Army 1968-1970; Martin Gene Wickett, U.S. Army October 1965-September 1967.

Two veterans not present were William Bahr, U.S. Marine Corps 1973-79; and Robert Krasche, U.S. Air Force June 1968-October 1992.

Veterans were presented with a certificate and Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin by Susan Harris, Chapter Regent of Sun Dial-Solomon Dean Daughters of the American Region and Jackie Peters, Unit 211 Historian and member of Sun Dial-Solomon Dean DAR.

A reception was held in the church fellowship hall.