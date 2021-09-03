Auditor Rob Sand holds Dallas County Townhall

COURTESY OF AUDITOR OF STATE OFFICE

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

State Auditor Rob Sand was present and discussed various topics at the recent Dallas County Townhall on Aug. 27.

Sand began the discussion by covering the office taking the University of Iowa to court and winning in a unanimous Iowa Supreme Court Decision over their utility deal, which is the biggest debt load in Iowa history. The court decision has been described as a win for transparency and something that will ensure that Iowans are avoiding conflicts of interest. It allowed the auditor's office to provide oversight over a several billion-dollar deal.

The Public Innovation and Efficiency Program, which Sand cited as a reason for running for auditor in 2018, has completed its first year of having local entities participate. The program is a way to incentivize local entities in becoming more efficient with tax dollars and to showcase the good work that local governments are doing to save tax dollars.

“I would like to thank the officials who submitted PIE in Dallas County in participating in the program,” Sand said. “The county emergency management and the city of Minburn and Urbandale. These public officials, by participating, have shown the care they have about what is happening with taxpayer dollars.”

The program has had submissions from Iowa’s 99 counties.

Sand then discussed a solar report that has been released by the office showcasing local government utilizing solar energy and the average savings over a lifetime of installation is over $715,000. Additionally, If the average savings were installed at every county, county seat and school district, it would save taxpayers $375 million.

“Solar offers a new option for local governments to save money,” Sand said. “We even had a superintendent say they have been able to keep a few teachers through the savings they have received from solar.”

Finally, Sand focused on some of the basic budget principles the legislature has broken this year.

“Every state auditor in the past few years, Democrat and Republican, has talked about not utilizing one-time monies to plug budget holes, but the legislature, by ending the local backfill, is pushing to do just that.”

Sand emphasized that the budget surplus is good, but it should have had a portion used to help local businesses so that more of them could survive the pandemic.