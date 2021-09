COURTESY OF DALLAS CENTER-GRIMES CLASS OF 1971

Special to Dallas County News

The Dallas Center-Grimes Class of 1971 held their 50th reunion Aug. 28.

The reunion was held the weekend of the Dallas Center Fall Festival. Out of the 58 graduates, 10 have died. Twenty-one were able to attend.

The classmates rode in the Fall Festival Parade and later gathered at the DCG Middle School.