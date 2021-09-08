Around the County Events

Staff Report

Food Truck Festival - RVB Branches

Sept. 10, 16, 24 at Raccoon Valley Bank locations in Perry, Grimes, Adel and Dallas Center.

Join Raccoon Valley Bank for its Food Truck Festivals at the Perry, Grimes, Adel and Dallas Center branches. Order your favorite lunch or dinner and we'll pick up the tab. The Perry branch will have 515 Catering and El Sabor Mexicano available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10. The Grimes branch will feature Flame from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 10.

The Adel branch will feature Snappy's Stick Fire BBQ on Thursday, Sept. 16. The Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Community members are invited to tour the newly remodeled branch and enjoy lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Dallas Center branch will feature the Big Red Food Truck from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.

Pancake Breakfast - Granger

8-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Granger Fire Department, 1906 Main St.

Come enjoy some fresh pancakes and donuts with your local firefighters at the Granger Fire Department on Saturday, Sept. 11. Vintage Road will also be there providing hot coffee, smoothies and more. Sit down and drive-thru options will be available. Free-will donations will be accepted.

Prairie Awakening/Prairie Awoke Celebration

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Kuehn Conservation Area, five miles north of Earlham.

“The Healing Continues” is the theme for this year’s annual Prairie Awakening/Prairie Awoke Celebration. The event will take place in the tallgrass prairie arena at Kuehn Conservation Area on Saturday, Sept. 11. Masks will be required for all attendees in the arena. Please bring lawn chairs as limited seating is provided in the arena. Event logistics are subject to change as COVID-19 protocols continue to evolve. Changes and updates will be announced on DCCB’s Facebook page and through DCCB weekly eNews.

Pancake Breakfast - Woodward

7 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 at Woodward Social Center.

Woodward Fire and Rescue will host a pancake breakfast at the Woodward Social Center beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee and juice. Curbside pick up will be available by calling 515-438-4393. Free-will donations will be accepted.

First Presbyterian Church of Dallas Center Open House

1-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 at First Presbyterian Church, 1204 13th St., Dallas Center (County Road R-16, just south of Spurgeon Manor).

The First Presbyterian Church of Dallas Center will host an open house on Sunday, Sept. 12. The church welcomes all in the community for a tour of their new Fellowship Hall and remodeled facilities. Light refreshments will be served.

Meadow View Open House, Ribbon Cutting

5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at Meadow View Elementary, 1300 S. 15th St., Adel.

The ADM Community is invited to Meadow View Elementary for a dedication ceremony and open house on Thursday, Sept. 16. Starting at 5:30 p.m., ADM Superintendent Greg Dufoe and Meadow View Elementary Principal Jodi Banse will provide brief comments to celebrate the opening of Meadow View Elementary. The ceremony will be held outside by the building entrance and will conclude with a ribbon-cutting. Following the brief outdoor ceremony, ADM community members will be invited to explore the building and enjoy lemonade and cookies in the cafeteria until 7 p.m.

Apple Festival

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Penoach Vineyard and Winery, Adel.

Penoach Vineyard and Winery will host the 12th annual Apple Festival on Saturday, Sept. 18. The event will feature live music by Brick n' Bob, hot apple wine and slushies, tractor and wagon rides, face painting, Mema's Italian Grinders as well as vendors selling produce, crafts, baked goods and more. A non-perishable food item is requested in lieu of an admission fee. The food items will be donated to a local food pantry.

Vintage and Made Fair

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Dallas County Fairgrounds, 28057 Fairgrounds Road, Adel.

Vintage and Made Fair is an indoor/outdoor market featuring antique and vintage home décor, jewelry, handcrafted goods, outdoor accents, seasonal flora, food trucks, live music and everything you need to create a vintage and handmade lifestyle. The fair is a one-day event where shoppers and over 110 vendors can share a love for vintage and indie craft on Sept. 18 at the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel. Admission is $8/person and ages12 and under are free. Pre-sale tickets will be available for $6 through Sept. 12. Buy tickets and find more information at vintageandmadefair.com.

De Soto Fun Days

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Little Bridge Park, De Soto.

De Soto Fun Days is back in 2021. The event will feature a parade, car show, Bingo, balloon artist, Zoomers, live music and more. Mark your calendar now to join us for the fun. Find a full schedule on the City of De Soto's website.

Fall Tailgate Party

2-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 in front of the Plaza on Main Street, Woodward.

The Woodward Friends and Neighbors committee will host a fall tailgate party on Saturday, Sept. 18th in front of the Plaza on Main Street in Woodward. Show your team spirit by wearing your favorite team colors. The tailgate party will kick off with a bags tournament beginning at 2 pm. Woodward Barbecue will be on site with food items available and vendors will be set up inside the fire station. Skinny Logan will provide bluesy rock music from 4-8 p.m. The committee invites the community to bring lawn chairs and coolers, play some bags, eat some delicious food and enjoy some live music.

Washington Township School Anniversary Celebration

3-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Washington Township School, corner of F31 and P58 south of Perry 7 miles.

Come celebrate 100 years with us on Saturday, Sept. 18. An open house will be held from 3-4:30 p.m. with a program to follow from 4:30-5 p.m. Dinner will be served from 5-7 p.m. with a menu of pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, cheesy potatoes, cole slaw and drinks.

Art Harvest Tour

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26 across central Iowa.

The Art Harvest Tour is a free studio tour of central Iowa artists held annually the last full weekend in September. Enjoy the beautiful fall weather and scenery as you visit the studios and galleries of the area's best artists. The 2021 Art Harvest Tour includes 10 stops, featuring 24 artists, in Perry, Dallas Center, Woodward, Boone and Ogden. Find more information, including a map of the studio locations, on the Art on the Prairie website.