Dallas County Auditor encourages participation in National Voter Registration Month

COURTESY OF THE DALLAS COUNTY AUDITOR'S OFFICE

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Dallas County Auditor Julia Helm has joined Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate in encouraging Iowans to celebrate National Voter Registration Month in September by registering to vote.

National Voter Registration Day is Sept. 28. The National Association of Secretaries of State established September as National Voter Registration Month in 2002 as a non-partisan means of encouraging voter participation and increasing awareness about state requirements and deadlines for voting.

Those who are already registered should make sure their information is current.

“We have important city and school elections in communities across the state this fall, and they could make a big impact on your daily life,” Secretary Pate said. “It’s important for all eligible citizens to participate in the process. The best way to make sure your voice is heard is by registering to vote. It only takes a few minutes, and you can do it online, anytime.”

You must be at least 17 years old to register to vote in Iowa. The deadline to pre-register before the Nov. 2. The2021 city-school election is Oct.18. Approximately 90% of eligible Iowans are registered to vote.

To check your voter registration status, register to vote or update your information, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov or dallascountyiowa.gov.