Meadow View Elementary dedication and open house set for Sept. 16

The ADM Community is invited to Meadow View Elementary for a dedication ceremony and open house on Thursday, Sept. 16. Meadow View Elementary opened its doors to students in August and serves approximately 500 students in grades two, three and four.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., ADM Superintendent Greg Dufoe and Meadow View Elementary Principal Jodi Banse will provide brief comments to celebrate the opening of Meadow View Elementary. The ceremony will be held outside by the building entrance and will conclude with a ribbon-cutting.

Following the brief outdoor ceremony, ADM community members will be invited to explore the building and enjoy lemonade and cookies in the cafeteria until 7 p.m.

Meadow View Elementary is located at 1300 S. 15th St., Adel.