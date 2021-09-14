Dallas Center-Grimes High School announces 2021 homecoming court

COURTESY OF DALLAS CENTER-GRIMES HIGH SCHOOL

Special to Dallas County News

Dallas Center-Grimes High School announced the 2021 homecoming court on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

King candidates include Alex Abens, Nate Waknitz, Cole Glasgow, Aidan Ramsey, Anthony Munoz and Bo Huston. The queen candidates are Kaylin Petrak, Hannah Little, Audrey Anderson, Katie Christensen, Elle Nelsen and Ella Lampe.

The 2021 king and queen will be crowned on Thursday, Sept. 23. The coronation ceremony will follow the parade, which will start at 6:15 p.m. in Dallas Center.