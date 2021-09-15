Around the County Events

Staff Report

Food Truck Festival - RVB Branches

Sept. 16, 24 at Raccoon Valley Bank locations in Adel and Dallas Center.

Join Raccoon Valley Bank for its Food Truck Festivals at the Adel and Dallas Center branches. Order your favorite lunch or dinner and we'll pick up the tab. The Adel branch will feature Snappy's Stick Fire BBQ on Thursday, Sept. 16. The Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Community members are invited to tour the newly remodeled branch and enjoy lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Dallas Center branch will feature the Big Red Food Truck from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.

Meadow View Open House, Ribbon Cutting

5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at Meadow View Elementary, 1300 S. 15th St., Adel.

The ADM Community is invited to Meadow View Elementary for a dedication ceremony and open house on Thursday, Sept. 16. Starting at 5:30 p.m., ADM Superintendent Greg Dufoe and Meadow View Elementary Principal Jodi Banse will provide brief comments to celebrate the opening of Meadow View Elementary. The ceremony will be held outside by the building entrance and will conclude with a ribbon-cutting. Following the brief outdoor ceremony, ADM community members will be invited to explore the building and enjoy lemonade and cookies in the cafeteria until 7 p.m.

Apple Festival

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Penoach Vineyard and Winery, Adel.

Penoach Vineyard and Winery will host the 12th annual Apple Festival on Saturday, Sept. 18. The event will feature live music by Brick n' Bob, hot apple wine and slushies, tractor and wagon rides, face painting, Mema's Italian Grinders as well as vendors selling produce, crafts, baked goods and more. A non-perishable food item is requested in lieu of an admission fee. The food items will be donated to a local food pantry.

Vintage and Made Fair

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Dallas County Fairgrounds, 28057 Fairgrounds Road, Adel.

Vintage and Made Fair is an indoor/outdoor market featuring antique and vintage home décor, jewelry, handcrafted goods, outdoor accents, seasonal flora, food trucks, live music and everything you need to create a vintage and handmade lifestyle. The fair is a one-day event where shoppers and over 110 vendors can share a love for vintage and indie craft on Sept. 18 at the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel. Admission is $8/person and ages12 and under are free. Pre-sale tickets will be available for $6 through Sept. 12. Buy tickets and find more information at vintageandmadefair.com.

De Soto Fun Days

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Little Bridge Park, De Soto.

De Soto Fun Days is back in 2021. The event will feature a parade, car show, Bingo, balloon artist, Zoomers, live music and more. Mark your calendar now to join us for the fun. Find a full schedule on the City of De Soto's website.

Fall Tailgate Party

2-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 in front of the Plaza on Main Street, Woodward.

The Woodward Friends and Neighbors committee will host a fall tailgate party on Saturday, Sept. 18th in front of the Plaza on Main Street in Woodward. Show your team spirit by wearing your favorite team colors. The tailgate party will kick off with a bags tournament beginning at 2 pm. Woodward Barbecue will be on site with food items available and vendors will be set up inside the fire station. Skinny Logan will provide bluesy rock music from 4-8 p.m. The committee invites the community to bring lawn chairs and coolers, play some bags, eat some delicious food and enjoy some live music.

Washington Township School Anniversary Celebration

3-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Washington Township School, corner of F31 and P58 south of Perry 7 miles.

Come celebrate 100 years with us on Saturday, Sept. 18. An open house will be held from 3-4:30 p.m. with a program to follow from 4:30-5 p.m. Dinner will be served from 5-7 p.m. with a menu of pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, cheesy potatoes, cole slaw and drinks.

Art Harvest Tour

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26 across central Iowa.

The Art Harvest Tour is a free studio tour of central Iowa artists held annually the last full weekend in September. Enjoy the beautiful fall weather and scenery as you visit the studios and galleries of the area's best artists. The 2021 Art Harvest Tour includes 10 stops, featuring 24 artists, in Perry, Dallas Center, Woodward, Boone and Ogden. Find more information, including a map of the studio locations, on the Art on the Prairie website.

Van Meter Visitor Festival

12-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 in downtown Van Meter.

Grab your pitchforks and torches (or flashlights) and come along to the Van Meter Visitor Festival as we search for Iowa's most infamous creature and try to solve this 118-year-old Iowa mystery. The festival will celebrate Iowa's unique folklore history with guided monster walking tours, paranormal presentations, monster themed games, drinks, food, and more. The cost is free and the event is open to all ages.