Vintage and Made Fair returns to Adel on Sept. 18

The Vintage and Made Fair will return to the Dallas County Fairgrounds on Saturday with even more vendors.

“This will be our eighth year and our max is usually 110. We exploded this year,” said Tricia Hall, owner of Vintage and Made Fair.

This year’s fall edition will feature over 160 vendors selling a variety of handmade, repurposed and vintage items. Hall saw a number of new applications come in this year and said part of the reason for the increase was people adding a side business during COVID-19.

“We just saw an explosion and I know we’re not the only ones. Other shows also saw that increase in people applying and getting into something they enjoy,” Hall said of new vendors.

The fall edition of the Vintage and Made Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel. The event will be held rain or shine.

“New and old customers when they come in they’re going to see a change in the layout because we had to expand,” Hall said.

Vendors will be located inside four indoor buildings, though Hall said all of the doors will be opened to allow for fresh air. Additional vendors, as well as musicians and food trucks, will be located outside along the fairgrounds.

Vendors will feature everything from home decor to jewelry, kids clothes, art and more.

“It’s hard to highlight anybody because there’s just so much this year,” Hall said with a laugh.

She encourages shoppers to arrive early for the best selection. Vintage and Made Fair held a fall show in Adel last year and Hall said many vendors sold out by the end of the day.

“Come prepared with carts and bags or bring your little wagon and fill it up,” Hall added.

For larger items, she said they will have porters available to help load items at the merchandise pick-up tent.

A variety of food trucks will also be available, from new vendors like the Vintage Road Coffee Co. to returning favorites like Say Cheese. Hall encourages attendees to bring blankets or chairs to listen to music or sit and eat food after they finish shopping.

“Take your time, just enjoy the whole vibe of it. We noticed that last year, a lot of people came and brought blankets and were there just enjoying the day,” Hall said. “We’re really encouraging people to just come out and enjoy the whole day.”

Admission tickets are $8 a person and kids 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate. Find more information about the vendors and more on the Vintage and Made Fair website or on its Facebook page.