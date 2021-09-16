De Soto Fun Days set to return on Sept. 18

The annual De Soto Fun Days will be back on Saturday, Sept. 18 with activities for everyone.

“It’ll be fun, lots of stuff for the kiddos to do. And a lot for the adults as well, we wanted to make sure everyone had something to do,” Samantha Long said. Long is a member of the Friends of De Soto Betterment Committee, which plans De Soto Fun Days.

This year’s event will kick off with a parade at 11 a.m. Saturday. Line-up will begin at 10:15 a.m. at the De Soto Intermediate School parking lot. Long said no pre-registration is required and those interested in participating in the parade should show up at 10:15 a.m.

The parade will travel down Dallas Street to Elm Street. The rest of the day’s activities will be held at Little Bridge Park.

Food trucks and bounce houses for both little and big kids will be available starting at 11:30 a.m. A magician will perform at 12 p.m. The De Soto Library will offer kids crafts from 12-2 p.m. A balloon artist will also be available from 12-3 p.m.

A car show will be held from 12-2 p.m. While trophies won’t be handed out, Long said there will be door prizes.

“No entry fee, just if you love it, bring it,” she said.

The De Soto Fire Department will have a dunk tank and, weather permitting, kids water fights from 12-5 p.m.

One new event will be bingo from 1-3 p.m. Long said members of the De Soto Betterment Committee were tasked with creating prizes for the event and a variety of baskets will be available to win. She added that the committee supported local businesses by purchasing the prize items in town.

“Everything thus far has been purchased from De Soto so we are supporting our local businesses at the same time as having something to look forward to,” Long added of the Bingo event.

The festivities will wrap up with live music from Exit 113 from 3-5 p.m.

Long is looking forward to De Soto Fun Days returning after a year off because of COVID-19.

“We’re just excited to see people out again. It’s nice to have that community feel,” she said.

For more information about the event, contact any member of the Friends of De Soto Betterment Committee or call city hall.