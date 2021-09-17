ADM set to celebrate homecoming Sept. 19-25

ADM will celebrate homecoming from Sept. 19-25. The 2021 homecoming theme is “Building a Legacy.”

The festivities kick off on Sunday, Sept. 19 with ironman volleyball. The event will be held from 3-6 p.m. at the south gym. There will be a $2 admission fee, or $1 with a canned food donation.

Dress-up days include:

Monday, Sept. 20: Even Legends Need Rest (PJ Day)

Tuesday, Sept. 21: Construction Worker Day

Wednesday, Sept. 22: Dress Like Your LEGEND Day

Thursday, Sept. 23: Sports Legends (Upperclassmen wear powderpuff shirts and underclassmen wear jerseys)

Friday, Sept. 24: Tiger Spirit Day

Festivities will continue with TigerFest on Thursday, Sept. 23. The event will feature a variety of family-friendly games and activities from 5-7 p.m. at the ADM High School practice field.

A senior athlete autograph table will be set up from 6-7 p.m. A district pep rally will be held at 7 p.m., followed by coronation and powderpuff football.

The ADM Tigers will take on Atlantic at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.

The homecoming dance will wrap up the week’s festivities from 8-11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.