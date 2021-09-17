Dallas Center-Grimes to celebrate homecoming Sept. 19-25

Homecoming week kicks off at Dallas Center-Grimes on Sunday, Sept. 19 and runs through Saturday, Sept. 25. The 2021 homecoming theme is “Battle for the Ages.”

The week’s festivities will get an early start on Sunday, Sept. 19. Chalk the Walk will be held from 3-4 p.m. followed by homecoming games from 4-6 p.m. at the high school campus.

The week will feature dress-up days:

Monday, Sept. 20: Staff vs. Students (Students dress like staff--includes all roles: teachers, principal, lunch, bus, nurse, custodians, associates; Staff dress like students)

Tuesday, Sept. 21: Decade Showdown (1920s, 50s/60s, 70s, 80s, or 90s; Be inspired by Great Gatsby, Grease, That 70s Show, Saved by the Bell, Friends)

Wednesday, Sept. 22: Class Shirt Day (Freshmen, yellow; sophomores, green; juniors, purple and seniors, blue)

Thursday, Sept. 23: Brains vs. Brawn (Think lab coats, Einstein hair, glasses, calculators, bow ties, professors or think sweatbands, sports and exercise gear)

Friday, Sept. 24: DCG Pride

Ironman volleyball will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20 in the high school gym. Powderpuff football will follow at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at DCG Stadium. Admission will be a non-perishable food item or a $1 donation.

Homecoming festivities continue on Thursday, Sept. 23. A parade will start at 6:15 p.m. in Dallas Center, followed by coronation. The homecoming court was announced on Sept. 14. King candidates include Alex Abens, Nate Waknitz, Cole Glasgow, Aidan Ramsey, Anthony Munoz and Bo Huston. The queen candidates are Kaylin Petrak, Hannah Little, Audrey Anderson, Katie Christensen, Elle Nelsen and Ella Lampe.

A high school pep rally will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24. The homecoming court will be recognized at 6:30 p.m. before the start of the varsity game. The DCG Mustangs will take on the Winterset Huskies at 7 p.m.

The festivities will wrap up with a homecoming dance from 8:30-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 in the Meadows Gym/Commons. Admission is $5 per person.