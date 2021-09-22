Around the County Events

Staff Report

TigerFest, Pep Rally, Coronation

5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at ADM High School practice field.

TigerFest will kick-off ADM homecoming events from 5:30-7 p.m. with free games and fun for kids. Attendees are asked to enter the ADM High School parking lot through the west entrance. The ADM Athletic Booster Club is sponsoring a senior athlete autograph tent from 6-7 p.m. Food and dessert from the FFA and the ADM Fine Arts Booster Club will be available for purchase in the concessions area of ADM Stadium. A district pep rally will be held at 7 p.m. in ADM Stadium., followed by coronation. Powderpuff football will wrap up the night at 8 p.m. at ADM Stadium.

DCG Homecoming Parade, Coronation

6:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 in Dallas Center.

The Dallas Center-Grimes district will celebrate homecoming with a parade at 6:15 p.m. in Dallas Center. The coronation ceremony will follow the parade.

Art Harvest Tour

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26 across central Iowa.

The Art Harvest Tour is a free studio tour of central Iowa artists held annually the last full weekend in September. Enjoy the beautiful fall weather and scenery as you visit the studios and galleries of the area's best artists. The 2021 Art Harvest Tour includes 10 stops, featuring 24 artists, in Perry, Dallas Center, Woodward, Boone and Ogden. Find more information, including a map of the studio locations, on the Art on the Prairie website.

13th Annual Ruff Ride

10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 starting and ending at Ambro’s Roadhouse, 917 Guthrie, De Soto.

AHeinz Pet Rescue will host the 13th Annual Ruff Ride on Saturday, Sept. 25. Registration will be at 10 a.m. at Ambro's Roadhouse. The ride leaves from Ambro's at 11 a.m. and will feature three stops in any order, Ruby’s in Stuart, Owl’s Nest in Panora and Twisted Corn in Dallas Center. The ride will end back at Ambro's, where a meal will also be served. The cost of the ride is $10 ticket/meal and $15 T-Shirt. Poker hands will be available for purchase at registration, $5 first hand and $10 additional hands. Cash will only be accepted per Iowa gambling laws.

Van Meter Visitor Festival

12-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 in downtown Van Meter.

Grab your pitchforks and torches (or flashlights) and come along to the Van Meter Visitor Festival as we search for Iowa's most infamous creature and try to solve this 118-year-old Iowa mystery. The festival will celebrate Iowa's unique folklore history with guided monster walking tours, paranormal presentations, monster themed games, drinks, food, and more. The cost is free and the event is open to all ages.

Van Meter Homecoming Parade, Coronation

3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 in Van Meter.

Van Meter will kick off homecoming week with a parade at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26. A coronation ceremony will be held along with an ice cream social at 4 p.m. at the football field. A grudgematch will be held at 5 p.m. in the south gym with powderpuff to follow at 6 p.m. at the football field.

Headed for Home

5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 at Kinship Brewing Company, Waukee.

The Waukee Betterment Foundation said they have reached the bottom of the ninth on its efforts to make Triumph Park’s all-inclusive facility a reality. The foundation invites residents to be a part of this important addition to the community as they pop the champagne (Kinship beer) to the donors and throw out the first pitch on the final fundraising event.