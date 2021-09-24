Van Meter to celebrate homecoming Sept. 26-Oct. 2

Van Meter Community School District will celebrate homecoming Sept. 26 to Oct. 2. The 2021 theme is “There’s No Place Like Homecoming."

The dress-up days will include:

Monday, Sept. 27: Beach Day/Tacky Tourist

Tuesday, Sept. 28: Country vs. Country Club

Wednesday, Sept. 29: Professional Jersey

Thursday, Sept. 30: Decade Day Freshman: Babies Sophomores: Teenagers Juniors: Parents Seniors: Senior Citizens

Friday, Oct. 1: Spirit Day

The week will kick off with a homecoming parade at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26. A coronation ceremony will be held along with an ice cream social at 4 p.m. at the football field.

The king candidates include Dalten Van Pelt, Joey Junker, Dustin Barth, Casey Trudo and Lincoln Olsen. The queen candidates include Chaney Coppinger, Maleah Durand, Zoie Vaught, Kaylie Golwitzer and Shae Bernhardt.

A grudgematch will be held at 5 p.m. in the south gym with powderpuff to follow at 6 p.m. at the football field.

Cross country will travel to Clarke for a meet at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28 while volleyball will travel to Pleasantville for a 6:30 p.m. match.

The cross country teams will be back on the road on Thursday, Sept. 30 for a 4:30 p.m. meet at West Central Valley.

Class games and a pep rally will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1. The Bulldogs will take on Nodaway Valley at 7 p.m. in varsity football action.

The week will wrap up with a homecoming dance from 8-10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 in the south gym.