Van Meter Visitor Festival to be held Sept. 25

The Van Meter Visitor Festival will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 25.

The festival will celebrate Iowa's folklore history with guided monster walking tours, paranormal presentations, monster-themed games, drinks and food.

The schedule is as follows: the Steve Ward presentation “The Shaver Mystery will be held at 12:30 p.m.; the Kevin Nelson presentation “Wendigo Lore: Monsters, Myths and Madness” will be held at 1:30 p.m.; Jay Bachochin’s “Searching for the Wisconsin Sasquatch” will be held at 2:30 p.m.; an afternoon walking tour, “Retracing a Week of Terror,” led by Chad Lewis, will be held at 3 p.m.; “Cryptids Across the Globe” by Nash Hoover will be held at 3:30 p.m.; the afternoon walking tour, “Retracing a Week of Terror,” led by Chad Lewis, will be held at 4:15 p.m.; "A Study of UFO Occupants" with Zelia Edgar will be held at 4:30 p.m.; “Strange Cases of Flying Cryptids” with Ken Gerhard will be held at 5:30 p.m.; “Monsters of America” with David Weatherly will be held at 6:45 p.m.; and the evening walking tour, “Retracing a Week of Terror,” led by Chad Lewis, will be held at 7:45 p.m.