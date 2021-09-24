Van Meter Visitor Festival to be held Sept. 25

COURTESY OF THE VAN METER VISITOR FESTIVAL
Special to Dallas County News
The Van Meter Visitor Festival will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 25.

The festival will celebrate Iowa's folklore history with guided monster walking tours, paranormal presentations, monster-themed games, drinks and food. 

The schedule is as follows: the Steve Ward presentation “The Shaver Mystery will be held at 12:30 p.m.; the Kevin Nelson presentation “Wendigo Lore: Monsters, Myths and Madness” will be held at 1:30 p.m.; Jay Bachochin’s “Searching for the Wisconsin Sasquatch” will be held at 2:30 p.m.; an afternoon walking tour, “Retracing a Week of Terror,” led by Chad Lewis, will be held at 3 p.m.;  “Cryptids Across the Globe” by Nash Hoover will be held at 3:30 p.m.; the afternoon walking tour, “Retracing a Week of Terror,” led by Chad Lewis, will be held at 4:15 p.m.; "A Study of UFO Occupants" with Zelia Edgar will be held at 4:30 p.m.; “Strange Cases of Flying Cryptids” with Ken Gerhard will be held at 5:30 p.m.; “Monsters of America” with David Weatherly will be held at 6:45 p.m.; and the evening walking tour, “Retracing a Week of Terror,” led by Chad Lewis, will be held at 7:45 p.m. 