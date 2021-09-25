Minburn under boil advisory following water main break

COURTESY OF IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

Authorities have issued a boil advisory for the residents of Minburn due to a water main break that caused a drop of pressure draining the water tower on Friday night.

Residents in the city of Minburn should boil water as a precaution. Bring all water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or preparing food to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using. Or, use bottled water. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Tap water can be used for bathing and similar purposes.

Repairs and flushing were completed. The water service will collect and test two sets of water samples, taken 24 hours apart, to determine when the water is safe and the advisory can be lifted.

Contact City Councilman Joe Stuetelberg at 515-419-1183 or the Water Supply Operator, Mitch Johnson, at 515-669-1103 for more information.