Boil advisory for Minburn lifted

COURTESY OF IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

A boil advisory for the Dallas County city of Minburn and some residents of Woodward has been lifted after test results showed tap water is safe to drink.

DNR and Xenia Rural Water issued the precautionary advisory Saturday following a water main break and pressure loss that drained the Minburn water tower.

After completing repairs and flushing, Xenia sent water samples for laboratory testing to determine if bacteria had entered the water system.