Waukee Betterment Foundation to host final fundraising event on Sept. 30

COURTESY OF THE WAUKEE BETTERMENT FOUNDATION

Special to Dallas County News

The Waukee Betterment Foundation will host Headed for Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Kinship Brewing Co., 255 NW Sunrise Drive, Waukee.

The event will be aimed at raising part of the remaining $380,000 needed to finish the Waukee EPIC Inclusive Playground, the Greater Iowa Credit Union Miracle League Field and the accessible fishing pier. The foundation is $2.3 million into its fundraising efforts for the inclusive amenities being built at Waukee’s 66-acre Triumph Park.

The event will feature a special existing donor recognition celebration at 5:30 p.m., sponsored by ATW Training; Bank Iowa; and Miller, Fidler and Hinke Insurance.

“The support we’ve gotten from local businesses, foundations and grant programs has been fantastic, even during the recent tough times,” said Waukee Betterment Foundation Board President Todd McDonald. “When we started fundraising for this project, we always planned to end with a public campaign inviting individuals and families to help close out the project, and we're excited to get to this point. You can now see the project coming together. We look forward to our June 2022 opening!"

Attendees are asked to RSVP on the Waukee Betterment Foundation’s Facebook page at facebook.com/waukeebettermentfoundation.