Around the County Events

Staff Report

High Trestle Hawk Watch

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 at High Trestle Trail Bridge overlook.

Join several “hawkers” for the High Trestle Hawk Watch, as they watch the river of raptors move south along the Des Moines River. They will be helping new and experienced birders identify the birds as they pass. Viewing will be on the west overlook, on the Woodward side of the High Trestle Bridge. Parking is on the east side, off of QF Lane in Boone County, which requires a half-mile walk on level ground.

Connect the Parks Walk

5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Heritage Park, Dallas Center.

The Dallas Center Parks and Recreation Board, Rotary and the Healthy Hometown Group are co-sponsoring a "Connect the Parks Walk" on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The walk will start at 5:30 p.m. at Heritage Park and will head to Memorial Park and back. Anyone wanting a longer walk could walk the 3/4 mile paved trail around Memorial Park or play a round of disc golf at the nine-hole course. Register for the walk online. Families and walkers of all ages are welcome to join. If at least 15 people register, the Ice Rink Shed will be open to serve cocoa and cookies starting at 6:15 p.m.

PerryDice Cruizers Car Show

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 on 2nd Street.

Cruize in to Perry on Saturday, Oct. 9 to show off your car and check out all the other entries. 2nd Street will be closed for the car show between Willis Avenue and Pattee Street. The event is free to attend. Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 to register day-of. Check-in at the corner of Willis Avenue and 2nd Street in downtown Perry. Contact Dean for more information: (515)491-7228 or bigsberk@gmail.com.

First Peoples of the Kuehn Conservation Area

1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 at Kuehn Conservation Area, Earlham.

Dallas County Conservation Board invites residents to recognize the National Indigenous Peoples’ Day by exploring the stories of the First Peoples of the Kuehn Conservation Area. The burial mounds of Kuehn tell a story of the people who created them, and the story of contemporary culture’s relationships and recognition of them. This program will involve a walk on the woodland trails to visit the site of the mounds.

Bingo Night

6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 12 and 26 at Woodward American Legion.

The Woodward Friends and Neighbors Bingo Night will be held every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month starting Sept. 28 through April 26 for the 2021/22 year. Bingo game books are $10, which includes 10 games, with 3 cards per game, with a $5 payout to the winner of each game. The final game of each Bingo Night will be a Blackout Bingo. For only $2 a card or 3 for $5, you will have a chance to win the Blackout Jackpot which will start at $50. The ball call count will be at 45 and increase by one number each Bingo Night until won. If we have no Blackout Jackpot winner for the night, we will continue to play for a $25 payout. The Jackpot amount will also increase by $10 each Bingo Night until won.

Water Treatment Plant Ribbon Cutting, Open House

4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 at 210 North 5th St., Adel.

Join City Staff, McClure and other project partners to celebrate the new Adel Water Treatment Plant. Stop by and check out the new facility while enjoying Snappy’s Stick Fire BBQ food truck (sponsored by McClure).

Fall Sip and Shop

5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at Perry businesses.

Enjoy an after hours shopping experience at Perry businesses from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15. Shop fall apparel, décor, and more while sipping complimentary refreshments at each location. Refreshments and in-store offerings vary per location. Participating businesses will are to be announced. Save the date for the Holiday Sip and Shop: Friday, Nov. 12.