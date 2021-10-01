Dallas County residents win awards at Iowa State Fair

COURTESY OF THE IOWA STATE FAIR

Residents from Dallas County received various awards at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.

Berkshire Show

Four Generation Berkshire, of Waukee, won first place in class three boars, second in class three gilts, 10th in class five gilts and 11th in class four boars.

Boer Goat Show

Kaitie Jimmerson, of Adel, won first place in commercial breeding doe, second place in heavy weight market wether and fourth place in light weight market wether.

Schaefer Farms, of Adel, won champion and reserve in the junior division; first and eighth place in doe kid six to under nine months; third in yearling does 20 to under 24 months; fourth place in yearling doe 12 to under 16 months; and fifth place in commercial breeding doe, buck kid six to under nine months and yearling doe 16 to under 20 months.

Alexis Voss, of Dexter, won second, third and ninth place in commercial breeding does and third place in light weight market wether.

Christensen Farms and Schreck Kids, of Minburn, won third, fourth and ninth in commercial breeding does and fifth in heavy weight market wether.

Tucker Luellen, of Minburn, won second and eighth in yearling doe 16 to under 20 months and seventh place in light weight market wether.

Dairy Goat Show

Slough Creek Ranch, of Bouton, won second place in five-years and older, fifth in breeders trio, sixth place in under four-months old, seventh in four-months and under five-months, seventh in mother and daughter and eighth in five-months and under six-months.

Robin Wisgerhof, of Dallas Center, won first in junior get of sire, mother and daughter, produce of doe, senior get of sire, breeders' trio and dairy herd; second and sixth in one-year and under two-years not in milk; third in four-years and under five-years; fourth in five-years and older; fourth in three-years and under four-years; fifth and eighth in two-years and under three-years; and eighth and 11th in four-months and under five-months.

Mara Redenius, of Grimes, won first in two-years and under three-years, third in three-years and under four-years old, fourth and seventh place in Nigerian dwarf under four months old and fifth and seventh in one-year and under two-years not in milk.

English Society Horse Shows

Jane Andrle, of Dallas Center, won first place in Morgan open pleasure driving and Morgan registered hunter pleasure; second place in Arabian at halter and county pleasure English — 17 and under, county pleasure model, open hunt seat, open hunt seat stake and open English hunt seat walk-trot pleasure — 17 and under; third in Morgan gelding at halter; and fourth in Arabian/half Arab hunter pleasure — open and Arabian/half Arab native costume — open.

Kristine Nizzi, of Granger, won first place in county model pleasure, third in Arabian at halter, sixth in Arabian/half Arab country English pleasure — open and Arabian/half Arab native costume — open, fifth in open hunt seat and sixth in open hunt seat stake.

Whiskey River Farms, of Grimes, won fourth place in Arabian at halter, second in Arabian/half Arab native costume — open and fifth in Arabian/half Arab country English pleasure.

Ashlyn Atkins, of Perry, won fifth place in Arabian at halter.

Herron Stables, of Van Meter, won first place in county pleasure English — 18 and older, second in hackney pony pleasure driving and hackney pony pleasure driving stake, third place in county pleasure English — 17 and under and fifth place in county please English.

Fair Quarter Horse Show

Akeelah Washington, of Grimes, received two fours in AQHA youth mare — aged, one six in AQHA level one youth western in pleasure and two sixes in AQHA level one novice youth trail.

Iowa State Fair Quarter Horse Show

Kara Flickinger, of Earlham, received a one and a two in AQHA level one (novice) youth hunt seat equitation, a two and a three in AQHA aged mares, a two and a five in AQHA level one (novice) youth hunter under saddle

Taylor Jensen, of Earlham, received a five in AQHA level one (novice) youth horsemanship, a six and a seven in AQHA level one (novice) youth hunter under saddle, sevens in AQHA level one (novice) youth hunt seat equitation and a seven and a nine in AQHA level one (novice) youth western pleasure.

McKenna Von Rentzell, of Earlham, won reserve grand champion in gelding and received ones in AQHA amateur hunt seat equitation and amateur showmanship; a one and a two in AQHA hunter under saddle and AQHA select hunter under saddle; a two and a four in AQHA level one (novice) amateur showmanship; twos in AGHA aged gelding; a two and a three in AQHA amateur gelding — aged; and a four and a five in AQHA level one (novice) amateur horsemanship.

Hawkeye Market Swine Show

The James family, of Perry, won champion in purebred barrow, first place in class two purebred barrows, second in class three crossbred barrows and class five crossbred glits and fifth in class five crossbred barrows.

Casey's Junior Favorite Creations

Nathan Roorda, of Waukee, won second place overall and a $50 gift card. Roorda won first place in unnamed bars, second place in peanut clusters and third place in candy coated pretzels.

Floriculture Limited Classes competition

Barb Blair, of De Soto, won first place in Veteran’s Day Celebration and Princess of Tables; second place in Bike Trail and State Fair Campground; and third place in Field of Dreams, Days of Our Lives and Potluck Friday

Heritage Exhibits

Connie D. Cooper, of Adel, won second place in flowers or fruit plate and third in souvenir glass.

Iowa Questers, of Adel, won first place in industry and crafts.

Renee Chapman, of Grimes, won second place in lady’s fan, parasol or button shoes

Candis Culp, of Grimes, won first place in wash bowl and pitcher, perfume set and berry set; second in lady’s dress; and third in lady’s fan, parasol or button shoes, framed prints and silver coffee or tea pot.

Janine Jensen, of Grimes, won first place in compote with lid.

Laura Hannam, of Waukee, won second place in book.

Kate Mullinex, of Waukee, won first place in World War II artifacts.

David Cronk, of Woodward, won first place in bells, decorative bowl, framed prints and third in Weller or Roseville, coffee grinder and stoneware.

Miniature Horse shows

Silent Night Miniature Horses, of Adel, received fours in amateur halter gelding — over, threes in amateur halter gelding — under, ones in amateur horsemanship — over, ones in amateur horsemanship — under, twos in amateur western country pleasure driving — under, twos in showmanship, twos in multicolor stallion gelding, ones in multicolor stallion gelding — over, a one and a three in western country pleasure driving — under, a one and a three in western country pleasure driving stake — under, threes in youth halter gelding — under, ones in youth showmanship 34 and under and ones in youth showmanship — over.

Herron Stables, of Van Meter, receive a four in aged gelding; a two, two threes, a four and a five in amateur country pleasure driving — over; a one and a five in amateur halter gelding — over; twos in amateur pleasure driving — over; a three, two fours and a five in amateur roadster — over; a one and a two in country pleasure driving; a one and a two in halter, any age; a one, two twos and two sixes in country pleasure driving stake — over; a one and a four in ladies country pleasure driving — over; a two, four, five and six in open country pleasure driving — over; a one, two twos and a four in open pleasure driving — over; a one and a three in open roadster — over; two twos and two threes in pleasure driving stake — over; a one and a three in roadster stake — over; a one and a three in solid color stallion/gelding — over; two ones in country pleasure driving youth — over; a one and a two in youth halter gelding — over; two twos in youth pleasure driving — over; and two twos in youth roadster — over.

Open Western Horse Show

Taylor Jensen, of Earlham, took sixth place in the all-breed walk-trot pleasure — riders ages 10-18, seventh place in all breed western horsemanship — riders ages 18 and younger.

Kara Flickinger, of Earlham, took first place in all-breed western pleasure — rides ages 13 and younger

McKenna Von Rentzell, of Earlham, took first place in all-breed showmanship — riders ages 19 and older and 10th place in all breed western horsemanship — riders ages 19 and older.

Sophia Garside, of Van Meter, took eighth place in the all-breed trail — riders of all ages and all breed western horsemanship — riders ages 18 and younger.

Tag Team Food

Natalia Hunter and Micah Hunter, of Waukee, won first place in the dessert/snack category.

Angus Show

Voss Angus, of Dexter, won second place in the produce of dam.

Casey's Intermediate Favorite Creations

Claire Roorda, of Waukee, won first place in the quick bread — pumpkin bread competition and second place in the pie and other categories.

Fresh Vegetable Creations

Sharon Krause of Waukee won first place and $75.

Hereford Show

Kennedy Montag, of Grimes, won second place in the polled senior heifer calf and produce of dam categories, third in the polled spring yearling heifer category and fourth place in the horned spring yearling heifer and polled early summer yearling heifer categories.

Junior Floriculture Competition

Carla Porter, of Van Meter, won first in goldfinch.

Aston Weiland, of Van Meter, won first in fairy garden and grasshopper and second in merry-go-round and chicken.

Carter Weiland, of Van Meter, won first in merry-go round; second in fairy garden, Pokémon and grasshopper; and third place in small rewards and chicken.

Ainsley Pleva, of Woodward, won first in chicken, second in patio planter and third in fairy garden.

Phoenix Bednarz, of Woodward, won second-best in junior exhibit. Bednarz won first in fairy garden and patio planter and second in chicken.

Quick Breads Baking Competition

Lori Geadelmann, of Adel, won first place in the coffee cake category.

Karen Pavlik, of Waukee, won second place in the scone category.

Tag Team Food Challenge

Natalia and Micah Hunter, of Waukee, won first place in the dessert/snack category.

Cow Chip Throwing

Julia Wearmouth, of Woodward, came in first place in the 17 and over division of the annual Cow Chip Throwing contest. Her throw was 76 feet.

Coloring Contest

Carter Wieland, of Van Meter, won second place in the three-to-four-year-olds category.

Dog Show

A Golden Retriever shown by Shelley Button, of Van Meter, won best in show.

Farm crops — soybean creations

Corey Jamison, of Van Meter, won first place in field corn overall hybrid commercial corn; and came in first place in hybrid commercial, standard bushel basket ear field corn and second and third in hybrid commercial, ten ears, yellow corn.

Darrell Jamison, of Van Meter, came in second in hybrid commercial thirty ears; third hybrid commercial, single ear; third in hybrid commercial, full gallon shelled corn; and third in hybrid commercial, standard bushel basket ear field corn.

FFA Horse Show

Sara Tapken, of Adel, was the reserve champion in English please and the champion in other light breeds.

ADM FFA came in seventh in the Equestrian Team category.

Horseshoe Pitching Tournament

Brandon DeBord, of Adel, came in third in Class A in the open singles afternoon and third in Class B in the open singles p.m.

Husband Calling

Virginia Stone of Waukee won third place.

Men Horseshoe Throwers

Brandon DeBord, of Adel, was given third place in the class B section of the men's championship division of the Horseshoe Contest.

Elizabeth Debord won third place in the doubles section with partner Deb Davis of Ankeny.

Brandon DeBord won fifth place in the doubles section with partner Ralph Davis of Ankeny.

Iowa Grocery Industry's Best Bagger Contest

Ben Miller of the Waukee Hy-Vee store won first place.

Micro-Mini Tractor Pull competition

Jim Adams, of Waukee, came in first and third in pound pro-stock, first in 2 WD, first in unlimited, fourth in semi and fifth in in five-pound pro-stock.

Jared Dodge, Waukee, came in third in five-pound pro-stock.

Prospect Calf Show

Dustin and Marcy Conover, of Adel, came in first in purebred breeding heifer — Chianina category and were reserve in the reserve champion Chianina heifer.

Eliza Schmidt, Adel, came in second in purebred breeding heifer — foundation Simmental category and fourth in purebred breeding heifer — AOB.

Tori Schmidt, Adel, came in fourth in purebred breeding heifer — foundation Simmental category and third in crossbred market steer.

Connor Tapken, of Adel, came in third in registered market steer — AOB.

Nathan Tapken, of Adel, came in first in in the purebred breeding heifer — AOB and was the champion in AOB heifer.

Sarah Tapken, of Adel, came in first in registered marker steer — AOB, second in crossbred market steer and was the reserve in champion AOB steer.

William Thorp, of Adel, came in first in commercial breeding heifer and was the reserve in champion commercial breeding heifer.

Jentry Zika, of Adel, came in second in purebred breeding heifer — Simmental category.

Wether Sire/Dam Sheep

Cole And Jenna Nelson, of Perry, came in first in white face/speckled face yearling ram, fourth in black face ram lamb 120.5-142, fourth in speckled face ewe lamb, eighth and ninth in white face ewe lamb and 11th in black face ewe lamb 118-124.5,

Wild Country Club Livestock, of Perry, came in fourth in white face/speckled face yearling ram, seventh in speckled face ewe lamb and 13th place in black face ewe lamb 125-133.5.