Boots in the Barn program will be held in Adel

Lisa Chensvold, Madison County Extension and Outreach Staff

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Madison County Extension and Outreach has partnered with Dallas County Extension and Outreach to host Boots in the Barn from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 2, 9, 16 and 23 at the Dallas County fairgrounds, 28057 Fairground Road, Adel.

The program is designed for women interested in beef production. Curriculum will be based on production topics, but discussions can be tailored to meet participant interests. Topics will include animal health, nutrition, calving management and animal selection.

Chris Clark, DMV and beef specialist at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, will lead the program.

Meals will be served each week.

Those interested in attending must preregister by Oct. 26. A $25 fee will cover meals and resource materials.

Registration can be accessed online at forms.gle/LhrZA2T6Va56Cha89 or by contacting Nicole Navin in Madison County at 515-462-1001 or nnavin@iastate.edu.