Written pesticide exams to be offered in Dallas County

Lisa Chensvold, Madison County Extension and Outreach Staff

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Commercial and private pesticide applicators interested in taking the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship written test may do so at 9 a.m. Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21 at the Dallas County fairgrounds, 28057 Fairground Road, Adel.

Preregistration is required via form at data.iowaagriculture.gov/pest_signup/#online. Those registering must choose the county, date and time. No fee will be charged for written testing. Questions should be directed to Aleta Cochran at 515-993-4281.

Madison County Extension and Outreach will offer in-person private pesticide applicator training from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. March 16, 2022, at the classroom in AgriVision Equipment, 1200 E, IA-92, Winterset. Participants must preregister. Walk-ins will not be admitted due to COVID-19 concerns. Call Lisa at Madison County Extension at 515-462-1001 to register.

Dallas County Extension and Outreach will offer in-person private pesticide applicator training from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Participants must preregister. Call Aleta at Dallas County Extension at 515-993-4281 to register.

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will offer several live online private pesticide training courses. Dates and registration information for Zoom meetings will be released soon.