ADM Scholarship Foundation announces September Students of the Month

COURTESY OF THE ADM SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM Community School buildings are buzzing with activity. A special ribbon cutting open house was held at the new MeadowView Elementary Building. The community was invited to view a “first rate” facility for the ADM second through fourth graders. Cross country teams and football teams are off to a winning start this year. Again, the ADM Scholarship Foundation is recognizing high school students each month in their various areas of achievement. The Students and Athletes of the Month for September are:

Student of the Month

Ty Hook — Raccoon Valley Bank

Kiwanis

Gabe Heitz and Jackson Banwart

Fine Arts

Marching Band — Christine Aukes and Rebecca Yanacheak — Lincoln Savings Bank

Volleyball

Campbell James — Patrick’s Restaurant

Boys Cross Country

Quinton Kimrey — Big Al’s BBQ

Girls Cross Country

Morgan Busta — Rotary Club of Adel

Cheer

Ella Goodrich — Azalea Lane Boutique and Adel Family Dentistry

Football Players of the Week — Fuller Petroleum Service

Week One: Brevin Doll and Nathan Tapken

Week Two: Cody Felt and Lucas Annabelle

Week Three: Matt Dufoe and David Finnegan

Week Four: Dane Beals and Bennett Holmberg

We thank the local businesses that each month make a contribution to the ADM Scholarship Foundation to support the Student of the Month program. All the contributions given to the foundation are invested and the income is used to provide the scholarships. Since 1985, when the foundation was established, 804 students have received scholarships totaling over $786,000. More information on this program may be found on the website at admscholarshipfoundation.com or you may contact a board member listed on the site.