ADM Scholarship Foundation announces September Students of the Month
The ADM Community School buildings are buzzing with activity. A special ribbon cutting open house was held at the new MeadowView Elementary Building. The community was invited to view a “first rate” facility for the ADM second through fourth graders. Cross country teams and football teams are off to a winning start this year. Again, the ADM Scholarship Foundation is recognizing high school students each month in their various areas of achievement. The Students and Athletes of the Month for September are:
Student of the Month
Ty Hook — Raccoon Valley Bank
Kiwanis
Gabe Heitz and Jackson Banwart
Fine Arts
Marching Band — Christine Aukes and Rebecca Yanacheak — Lincoln Savings Bank
Volleyball
Campbell James — Patrick’s Restaurant
Boys Cross Country
Quinton Kimrey — Big Al’s BBQ
Girls Cross Country
Morgan Busta — Rotary Club of Adel
Cheer
Ella Goodrich — Azalea Lane Boutique and Adel Family Dentistry
Football Players of the Week — Fuller Petroleum Service
Week One: Brevin Doll and Nathan Tapken
Week Two: Cody Felt and Lucas Annabelle
Week Three: Matt Dufoe and David Finnegan
Week Four: Dane Beals and Bennett Holmberg
We thank the local businesses that each month make a contribution to the ADM Scholarship Foundation to support the Student of the Month program. All the contributions given to the foundation are invested and the income is used to provide the scholarships. Since 1985, when the foundation was established, 804 students have received scholarships totaling over $786,000. More information on this program may be found on the website at admscholarshipfoundation.com or you may contact a board member listed on the site.