Around the County Events

Staff Report

Dig Pink Night

Thursday, Oct. 7 at ADM High School.

ADM volleyball will host Dallas Center-Grimes on Thursday, Oct. 7 for the annual Dig Pink night. A supper will be served from 5-7 p.m. in the middle school commons. The menu includes beef burger, chips, dessert and a drink for $7. A silent auction will be held from 5-8 p.m. in the middle school commons. The JV game starts at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity to follow at 7 p.m.

Hero's Nigh

Friday, Oct. 8 at ADM Tiger Stadium.

ADM football will celebrate the true heroes of the community during a home game on Friday, Oct. 8. All active military, veterans, law enforcement, firefighters, EMS and first responders are invited to be honored during the game. Admission to the game will be free for all heroes, simply check-in at the gate and inform them you are attending Hero's Night. Heroes are also invited to join the football team for the following events on Oct. 8: 6:15 p.m. warmups, 6:45 p.m. pregame speech in locker room, 6:50 p.m. march onto the field, 6:54 p.m. national anthem and end of first quarter recognized in front of the fans. For more information, contact Garrison Carter at garrison.carter@admschools.com.

PerryDice Cruizers Car Show

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 on 2nd Street.

Cruize in to Perry on Saturday, Oct. 9 to show off your car and check out all the other entries. 2nd Street will be closed for the car show between Willis Avenue and Pattee Street. The event is free to attend. Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 to register day-of. Check-in at the corner of Willis Avenue and 2nd Street in downtown Perry. Contact Dean for more information: (515)491-7228 or bigsberk@gmail.com.

First Peoples of the Kuehn Conservation Area

1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 at Kuehn Conservation Area, Earlham.

Dallas County Conservation Board invites residents to recognize the National Indigenous Peoples’ Day by exploring the stories of the First Peoples of the Kuehn Conservation Area. The burial mounds of Kuehn tell a story of the people who created them, and the story of contemporary culture’s relationships and recognition of them. This program will involve a walk on the woodland trails to visit the site of the mounds.

Bingo Night

6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 12 and 26 at Woodward American Legion.

The Woodward Friends and Neighbors Bingo Night will be held every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month starting Sept. 28 through April 26 for the 2021/22 year. Bingo game books are $10, which includes 10 games, with 3 cards per game, with a $5 payout to the winner of each game. The final game of each Bingo Night will be a Blackout Bingo. For only $2 a card or 3 for $5, you will have a chance to win the Blackout Jackpot which will start at $50. The ball call count will be at 45 and increase by one number each Bingo Night until won. If we have no Blackout Jackpot winner for the night, we will continue to play for a $25 payout. The Jackpot amount will also increase by $10 each Bingo Night until won.

Water Treatment Plant Ribbon Cutting, Open House

4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 at 210 North 5th St., Adel.

Join City Staff, McClure and other project partners to celebrate the new Adel Water Treatment Plant. Stop by and check out the new facility while enjoying Snappy’s Stick Fire BBQ food truck (sponsored by McClure).

Fall Sip and Shop

5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at Perry businesses.

Enjoy an after hours shopping experience at Perry businesses from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15. Shop fall apparel, décor, and more while sipping complimentary refreshments at each location. Refreshments and in-store offerings vary per location. Participating businesses will are to be announced. Save the date for the Holiday Sip and Shop: Friday, Nov. 12.

Drive Through Fish Fry

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at St John's Church, 24043 302nd Pl, Adel.

The Knights of Columbus Council 9574 St. John's Adel will host a drive-thru community fish fry on Friday, Oct. 15. The menu includes hand battered fish, grilled cheese sandwich, fries and coleslaw with tarter sauce on the side. A free-will offering will be taken.

Halloween Family Glow Bowling Party

12-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 at Warrior Lanes Bowling, Waukee.

Every month Warrior Lanes sets aside a Sunday afternoon so families can experience the night-time fun of our Glow-In-The-Dark bowling, during daytime hours. The next event will be the Halloween bowling party on Sunday, Oct. 17. Merry, not scary, costumes are welcome. Lanes are by reservation only. Call 515-987-4840 to reserve a lane by Oct. 15.

Intro to Water Quality Monitoring

10 a.m. - 12 p.m., 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Redfield Boat Ramp.

The Dallas County Conservation Board will host two sessions of Intro to Water Quality Monitoring on Saturday, Oct. 23. Participants will learn about the Middle Raccoon River's chemistry by utilizing simple field tests and what the data means for the health of the river, the critters that live in it and the people who enjoy it. Participants are asked to wear waders, boots, or shoes/sandals that can get wet and to bring a water bottle. The weather-dependent program is for ages 12 and over and is limited to 15 participants per session. Registration is required online at www.dallascountyiowa.gov/conservation or by calling the DCCB office at 515-465-3577.