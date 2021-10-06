Kinship Brewing Co. to host breast cancer awareness 5K on Oct. 10

COURTESY OF KINSHIP BREWING

Kinship Brewing Co. recently announced Fighting Through Kinship, a breast cancer awareness 5K fun run and walk, sponsored by the Iowa Clinic.

The 5K will be held Oct. 10. Proceeds will benefit Can Do Cancer, Bras for the Cause and American Cancer Society Real Men Wear Pink.

Company brewer Jess Mitchell, at 27 years old, was diagnosed with the breast cancer gene BRCA 2 six months ago. Mitchell was able to receive the necessary surgery to continue a positive quality of life due to early testing from the Iowa Clinic.

“While the past few months have been difficult, I am so lucky to have received the care and support I have,” Mitchell said. “I moved here last year from California and Iowa already feels like home. I hope by being an advocate and helping host this event, we will raise awareness for a cause that is so prevalent.”

“The Kinship family loves Jess,” said Kinship Brewing owner, Zach Dobeck. “And we want to do whatever we can to help educate the community on early detection and resources available. We are so fortunate to have her here to lead the charge.”

Visit kinshipbeer.com/5k or email chris@kinshipbeer.com for information.