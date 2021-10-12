Absentee voting starts Oct. 13 in the Dallas County Auditor’s Office
Dallas County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Julia Helm recently announced that absentee ballots for the Nov. 2 city/school election will be available to be voted in the Dallas County Auditor’s Office beginning Oct. 13.
Absentee ballots may be cast from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays in the auditor’s office at 210 N. 10th St., Adel. Ballots can be cast until 5 p.m. Nov. 1.
Absentee ballots must be requested in writing. Forms are available at the auditor’s office, on the Dallas County website at dallascountyiowa.gov/government/county-government/auditor/elections-office and on the Iowa secretary of state’s website at sos.iowa.gov. Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. Nov. 2.
Requests for ballots to be mailed must be received by the auditor’s office by 5 p.m. Oct. 18.
Contact the Dallas County auditor’s office for information about the election at 515-993-6914 or at dallascountyiowa.gov/government/county-government/auditor/elections-office.