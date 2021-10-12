Absentee voting starts Oct. 13 in the Dallas County Auditor’s Office

COURTESY OF THE DALLAS COUNTY AUDITOR'S OFFICE

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Dallas County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Julia Helm recently announced that absentee ballots for the Nov. 2 city/school election will be available to be voted in the Dallas County Auditor’s Office beginning Oct. 13.

Absentee ballots may be cast from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays in the auditor’s office at 210 N. 10th St., Adel. Ballots can be cast until 5 p.m. Nov. 1.

Absentee ballots must be requested in writing. Forms are available at the auditor’s office, on the Dallas County website at dallascountyiowa.gov/government/county-government/auditor/elections-office and on the Iowa secretary of state’s website at sos.iowa.gov. Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. Nov. 2.

Requests for ballots to be mailed must be received by the auditor’s office by 5 p.m. Oct. 18.

Contact the Dallas County auditor’s office for information about the election at 515-993-6914 or at dallascountyiowa.gov/government/county-government/auditor/elections-office.