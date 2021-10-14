Around the County Events

Staff Report

Water Treatment Plant Ribbon Cutting, Open House

4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 at 210 North 5th St., Adel.

Join City Staff, McClure and other project partners to celebrate the new Adel Water Treatment Plant. Stop by and check out the new facility while enjoying Snappy’s Stick Fire BBQ food truck (sponsored by McClure).

Fall Sip and Shop

5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at Perry businesses.

Enjoy an after hours shopping experience at Perry businesses from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15. Shop fall apparel, décor, and more while sipping complimentary refreshments at each location. Refreshments and in-store offerings vary per location. Participating businesses will are to be announced. Save the date for the Holiday Sip and Shop: Friday, Nov. 12.

Drive-Thru Fish Fry

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at St. John's Church, 24043 302nd Pl, Adel.

The Knights of Columbus Council 9574 St. John's Adel will host a drive-thru community fish fry on Friday, Oct. 15. The menu includes hand battered fish, grilled cheese sandwich, fries and coleslaw with tarter sauce on the side. A free-will offering will be taken.

Fall Festival

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at Grimes South Sports Complex.

Grimes Parks and Recreation are joining forces with Polk County Sheriff's Office to put on a Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Grimes South Sports Complex. The event will feature Polk County Sheriff’s candy crawl, food trucks, vendors, booths and loads of candy. The free event is open to everyone. The rain date will be Oct. 23. Find more information, including a map, on the Grimes Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Halloween Family Glow Bowling Party

12-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 at Warrior Lanes Bowling, Waukee.

Every month Warrior Lanes sets aside a Sunday afternoon so families can experience the night-time fun of our Glow-In-The-Dark bowling, during daytime hours. The next event will be the Halloween bowling party on Sunday, Oct. 17. Merry, not scary, costumes are welcome. Lanes are by reservation only. Call 515-987-4840 to reserve a lane by Oct. 15.

Dallas Center Candidate Forum

7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 at Roy R. Estle Memorial Library.

The Dallas Center Betterment Foundation will host a forum for mayoral and city council candidates on Thursday, Oct. 21. This non-partisan forum will give DC citizens the opportunity to submit questions for the candidates. Please submit your questions to the DCBF via Facebook Messenger or bring them to the event. This forum will be in the Library's Program Room (please enter through the south door). It is open to everyone.

Intro to Water Quality Monitoring

10 a.m. - 12 p.m., 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Redfield Boat Ramp.

The Dallas County Conservation Board will host two sessions of Intro to Water Quality Monitoring on Saturday, Oct. 23. Participants will learn about the Middle Raccoon River's chemistry by utilizing simple field tests and what the data means for the health of the river, the critters that live in it and the people who enjoy it. Participants are asked to wear waders, boots, or shoes/sandals that can get wet and to bring a water bottle. The weather-dependent program is for ages 12 and over and is limited to 15 participants per session. Registration is required online at www.dallascountyiowa.gov/conservation or by calling the DCCB office at 515-465-3577.

Trunk or Treat - Woodward

3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Woodward-Granger High School parking lot.

A Trunk or Treat event will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Woodward-Granger High School parking lot. Costumes are welcome.

Fish Fry

5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Washington Township School, 2298 210th St, Minburn.

The Minburn American Legion will host its annual fall fish fry fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Washington Township School. The menu includes fried fish, coleslaw and French fries. Dine in, carryout or drive-up service will be available.

Trunk or Treat - Granger

3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 at Assumption Church and Emmanuel Methodist Church parking lots, Granger.

Assumption Church and Emmanuel Methodist Church will host a Trunk or Treat event from 3-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24 in the church parking lots. Sign up your trunk by calling Brenda Erps at 999-2239 x13 for Assumption or Heidi Hall at 319-290-1362 for EMC.

Trunk or Treat - Grimes

4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 at St. Peter Lutheran Church of Grimes.

Bring your children in costume to the 9th annual Trunk-or-Treat event at St. Peter Lutheran from 4-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24. Cars will be lined up in the church parking lot with their trunks decorated for Halloween and filled with goodies. Inflatables and games will also be offered. Community members are invited to enjoy the fall family event sponsored by WELCA. Sign up to decorate a trunk inside the church entrance or by contacting the church office at stpeter@stpeterofgrimes.org.

Trunk or Treat - Adel

4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 at Dallas County Fairgrounds, 28057 Fairgrounds Road, Adel.

A 4-H Trunk or Treat event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Dallas County Fairgrounds, 28057 Fairgrounds Road in Adel. The event will be hosted by the Minburn 4-H club. It will feature games, hayrack rides and treats.

VMEPC School Board Candidate Forum

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Van Meter Schools.

Van Meter Elementary Parent Committee will be hosting a Van Meter School Board Candidate Forum at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26. This event is open to the public and will give you a chance to learn about each candidate before you cast your vote on Nov. 2. If you have any specific questions you'd like to ask the candidates, please email them to Deron at deron.durflinger@vmbulldogs.com.

ADM School Board Forum

6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 at ADM High School.

Join the Adel Partners Chamber on Oct. 28 to learn more about the five candidates running for the two ADM school board seats.