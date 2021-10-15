Dallas County Auditor reminds residents of voter deadline

COURTESY OF THE DALLAS COUNTY AUDITOR'S OFFICE

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

The Dallas County Auditor’s Office recently reminded residents that the pre-registration deadline is Oct. 18.

The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 18.

Voters can register after Oct. 18 but will require more identification. Voters who vote absentee at the auditor’s office after the Oct. 18 deadline or those who plan to register on Election Day at the polls will need to show proof of residence and proof of identity.

Proof of residency must be current within the last 45 days. Hard copy proof of residency can be accomplished with a property tax statement, utility bill, bank statement, paycheck and various government documents.

Acceptable proofs of identification must contain a photo and include an Iowa driver’s license, an out-of-state driver’s license, a non-driver identification card, a U.S. passport and a veteran ID.

ID must be current, valid and contain an expiration date. Electronic copies are unacceptable.

Voters may cast an absentee ballot at the Dallas County Auditor’s Office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Call 515-993-6914 or visit dallascountyiowa.gov/government/county-government/auditor/elections-office for information.