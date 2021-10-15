‘Let the water flow’: Ribbon is cut on Adel Water Treatment Plant

Residents got an inside look at how water is treated during Thursday’s open house at the Adel Water Treatment Plant.

City staff, council members and those involved with the project posed for photos outside of the new plant before the ribbon cutting ceremony.

"Let the water flow," Adel Mayor Jim Peters said as the ribbon was cut.

The water plant the city of Adel is now replacing was put into service in the 1970s. That plant lasted over 40 years, though Peters said “it was really on its last leg.”

Planning started on a new water treatment plant in 2015, with more of the design work coming in 2017. Ground was broken on the new plant in October of 2019.

The footprint has grown from 2,600 square feet at the old plant to 15,800 with the new plant. Capacity has also grown as Peters said the old plant could put out around 500,000 gallons of soft water and that will be doubled with the new plant.

“We’re going to be able to meet the needs now and a long time in the future,” he added. “It’s set up in a modular fashion so as the demand grows, we’ll be able to add more treatment capacity. That just demonstrates again the planning by the council and the professionals who assisted us.”

Gary Brons, vice president of water at McClure Engineering, said the Oct. 14 ribbon cutting represents the culmination of years of planning, designing and construction to finally bring the plant online. He added that an important aspect of the project has been the financing and one of the agencies who helped make the project possible was the USDA Rural Development.

Darin Leach, acting director of USDA Rural Development in Iowa, thanked everyone involved in the water treatment plant project.

“Nothing happens without water, economic development cannot happen without a water source,” he said. “The modernization of water infrastructure yields key health benefits and helps spur economic growth. There’s no better example of that than right here in Adel where you’re making this community a more attractive place to live and to work.”

The Department of Natural Resources was another project partner. Mark Moeller, water supply engineering supervisor with the DNR, said Adel citizens should be proud of the city’s new water treatment plant.

“It represents a huge new asset for the city of Adel,” McClure CEO Terry Lutz said of the new plant. “I would just like to congratulate the city staff, council, and all of the citizens. You have an asset here that’s going to help the community continue to grow, continue to make lives better for everybody that lives here in Adel.”