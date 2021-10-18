Brick Street, River to River microbusinesses to merge in October, offer expanded service

COURTEST OF OPTIMAE LIFESERVICES

Special to Dallas County News

Brick Street Books and Café and River to River Bakery and Pizza will merge in October, expanding their offerings.

The restaurants are Raccoon Forks microbusinesses owned and operated by Optimae LifeServices.

“We have extended our hours and menu options, and look forward to serving the community at River to River Bakery and Pizza in our expanded indoor dining area or patio,” said Will Dodds, director of Raccoon Forks Businesses. “We appreciate all of the support Adel has given us, especially over the past year.”

Brick Street Books and Café opened in 2011, and River to River Bakery and Pizza, formerly Brick Street Bakery, opened in 2016.

More:Adel's Brick Street Bakery updates name to River to River Bakery & Pizza

The restaurants will merge under one roof at the River to River location, 109 N. Ninth St., on the courthouse square in Adel. A full menu will include baked goods, doughnuts and pizza. The restaurant will be open from 7 to 11 a.m. Sundays, 1 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The restaurants will function as an extension of Optimae’s supported employment program.

“Over the years, our cafés have had the ability to offer a unique employment opportunity with job coaching services to individuals with disabilities in Adel — a service the community has embraced,” said Meggan Cronnin, Dallas County services program director. “The changing landscape that came with the pandemic gave us the ability to merge the businesses to create more job opportunities with later hours, as well as the ability to develop different job skills for our individuals. We are excited to continue to provide our individuals with opportunities to develop their valued role within their community.”

To learn more, visit www.raccoonforks.com.