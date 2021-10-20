Around the County Events

Staff Report

Intro to Water Quality Monitoring

10 a.m. - 12 p.m., 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Redfield Boat Ramp.

The Dallas County Conservation Board will host two sessions of Intro to Water Quality Monitoring on Saturday, Oct. 23. Participants will learn about the Middle Raccoon River's chemistry by utilizing simple field tests and what the data means for the health of the river, the critters that live in it and the people who enjoy it. Participants are asked to wear waders, boots, or shoes/sandals that can get wet and to bring a water bottle. The weather-dependent program is for ages 12 and over and is limited to 15 participants per session. Registration is required online at www.dallascountyiowa.gov/conservation or by calling the DCCB office at 515-465-3577.

Trunk or Treat - Woodward

3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Woodward-Granger High School parking lot.

A Trunk or Treat event will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Woodward-Granger High School parking lot. Costumes are welcome.

Fish Fry

5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Washington Township School, 2298 210th St, Minburn.

The Minburn American Legion will host its annual fall fish fry fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Washington Township School. The menu includes fried fish, coleslaw and French fries. Dine in, carryout or drive-up service will be available.

Trunk or Treat - Granger

3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 at Assumption Church and Emmanuel Methodist Church parking lots, Granger.

Assumption Church and Emmanuel Methodist Church will host a Trunk or Treat event from 3-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24 in the church parking lots. Sign up your trunk by calling Brenda Erps at 999-2239 x13 for Assumption or Heidi Hall at 319-290-1362 for EMC.

Trunk or Treat - Grimes

4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 at St. Peter Lutheran Church of Grimes.

Bring your children in costume to the 9th annual Trunk-or-Treat event at St. Peter Lutheran from 4-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24. Cars will be lined up in the church parking lot with their trunks decorated for Halloween and filled with goodies. Inflatables and games will also be offered. Community members are invited to enjoy the fall family event sponsored by WELCA. Sign up to decorate a trunk inside the church entrance or by contacting the church office at stpeter@stpeterofgrimes.org.

Trunk or Treat - Adel

4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 at Dallas County Fairgrounds, 28057 Fairgrounds Road, Adel.

A 4-H Trunk or Treat event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Dallas County Fairgrounds, 28057 Fairgrounds Road in Adel. The event will be hosted by the Minburn 4-H club. It will feature games, hayrack rides and treats.

Trunk or Treat - Adel

4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 at Faith Lutheran Church and Preschool.

Faith Lutheran Church and Preschool will host a Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, Oct. 24. Costumes are welcome. The safe and fun Halloween alternative will feature candy and games.

VMEPC School Board Candidate Forum

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Van Meter Schools.

Van Meter Elementary Parent Committee will be hosting a Van Meter School Board Candidate Forum at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26. This event is open to the public and will give you a chance to learn about each candidate before you cast your vote on Nov. 2. If you have any specific questions you'd like to ask the candidates, please email them to Deron at deron.durflinger@vmbulldogs.com.

DCG School Board Candidate Forum

7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 at Oak View Commons, Grimes.

A Dallas Center-Grimes school board candidate forum will be held at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Oak View Commons.

Trunk or Treat - Waukee

6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Lutheran Church of Hope, Waukee.

Lutheran Church of Hope - Waukee will host its first-annual Trunk or Treat evet on Oct. 27. The church is looking for "trunkers" and candy donations. To sign up to be a trunker, or for more information, visit the Lutheran Church of Hope - Waukee Facebook page. Nut-free candy donations can be dropped off in the wood bins from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

ADM School Board Forum

6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 at ADM High School Auditorum.

ADM residents are invited to attend the upcoming ADM School Board Candidate Forum, presented by the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce. A video recording will be posted to the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page following the forum.