Waukee Police to take back prescription drugs on Oct. 23

COURTESY OF THE CITY OF WAUKEE

Special to Dallas County News

Members of the Waukee Police Department will take part in the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at the public safety building, 1300 S.E. L.A. Grant Parkway.

Pills, patches and vape pens will be accepted for disposal. The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles. Visitors will be responsible for removing vape pen batteries prior to drop-off. If the batteries cannot be removed, check with large electronic chain stores who may accept them for proper disposal.

The goal of Drug Take-Back Day is to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing of prescription drugs to help prevent the potential abuse of medications such as opioids and others.

"Waukee Fire and Police personnel respond to a surprising number of overdose calls," said Waukee Fire Chief Clint Robinson. "It's a preventable problem. Participating in the Drug Take Back program is one great way people can help avoid medication overdoses."

The service is free and anonymous, and no questions will be asked.

A Drug Drop-Box is located in the lobby of the Waukee Public Safety Building year-round for drop-off from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.