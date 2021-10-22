Halloween season is here. We have the scary and sweet details for events in Dallas County.

From staff repots

Perry's annual Spooktacular Downtown Trick-or-Treat Walk returns as a safe opportunity to pick up sweet treats from local businesses and organizations while Brenton Arboretum and the Dallas County Hospital will offer drive-thru options. Children will dress in costumes in towns all over Dallas County and go door-to-door during each town's official trick-or-treating or Beggars' Night.

Traditional Halloween events and activities are back after many were canceled or modified last year due to the pandemic, and organizers and participants alike seem to be especially excited about the return to witchy normal.

The Dallas County News and Perry Chief have a list of spooky and fun events that will be happening in Dallas County:

Trunk or treat

Adel: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 at Dallas County Fairgrounds, 28057 Fairgrounds Road. The Minburn 4-H Club will host a Trunk or Treat event. It will feature games, hayrack rides and treats.

6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Lutheran Church of Hope. Woodward: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Woodward-Granger High School parking lot. Costumes are welcome.

Trick-or-treat times for Friday, Oct. 29:

When is Beggars' Night? Trick-or-treat times for Saturday, Oct. 30:

Adel: 6-8 p.m.

6-8 p.m. Dallas Center: 6-8 p.m. The Dallas Center Seasonal Fun Committee will host the Halloween Hayday Parade at 3:30 p.m., starting at Mound Park and ending at Heritage Park. The event also features arts and crafts, chili cookoff, apple cider and hotdogs from 4-6 p.m.

5-7 p.m. Granger: 6-8 p.m.

6-8 p.m. Waukee: 6-8 p.m.

Halloween trick-or-treat times for Sunday, Oct. 31:

Minburn: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Trunk or Treat will be set up on Baker Street in front of the Minburn Library during the same time.

Other Halloween events

Spooktacular Downtown Trick-or-Treat Walk: 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 in downtown Perry. This event, sponsored by the Perry Chamber of Commerce, includes safe trick-or-treating with local businesses and community organizations. Willis Avenue (from 1st to 3rd) and 2nd Street (from Otley to Pattee) will be closed to vehicles during the event. Parking will be available at city lots as well as side streets. Participants should enter at intersections and stay to the right to follow the designated one-way route through the downtown area.

Dallas County Hospital’s Trunk or Treat Drive-Thru: 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 in the hospital's north parking lot in Perry. The event features safe and healthy trick-or-treating. Here is some information on what to expect:

Please enter the north parking lot from Iowa St. and enter Iowa St. from 16th St. and follow the posted signage and volunteers.

The event is completely drive-thru so there will be no parking.

When you enter, you’ll see stations with DCH departments and volunteers excited to see you and guide you along. These stations will not be passing out items.

There will be one bag of preassembled items waiting for each kiddo for giveaway at the end as you exit onto 10th St.

Please note the giveaways will occur while supplies last.

We are very excited to offer a fun, safe experience for all attendees while providing a smooth flow.

Any emergency visits to the hospital will naturally take priority to our entrances/exits and may cause some adjustment to the event.

Any updates to the event will be posted to the Dallas County Hospital's Facebook page.

The event is sponsored by Hy-Vee, Fareway and Perry Public Library.

Costume Parade at Kennybrook Village: 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 in Grimes. Area residents are encouraged to bring their kids to show off their costumes to the residents. Participants should walk around the perimeter of Kennybrook Village and Maggie's Place while residents look from their windows or sidewalks. Small bags of candy will be available for each child who visits. Please follow COVID guidelines with social distancing, which includes no contact or passing out of treats.

Howl-O-Ween Dog Pawty: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Adel City Dog Park. Prizes will be awarded for the best dog costumes and the best dog/owner combo. The event will also feature a costume parade and peanut butter licking contest. Register by Oct. 27.

Eye Scream Social: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at 5th Quarter Bar and Grill in Van Meter.

Haunted Hallways: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at ADM High School. ADM Speech Team/ADM Yearbook will host the annual Haunted Hallways, which is designed for older students/adults who are wanting to be scared. Haunted Hallways takes thrill-seekers on a guided tour of many different classrooms of ADM High School – each with a different theme intended to make guests scream. Admission is $5 per person with proceeds going to ADM Speech Team/ADM Yearbook. Attendees should enter through the high school doors.

Mystical Forest Halloween Drive-Thru: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 at Brenton Arboretum. Area residents are invited to come to Brenton Arboretum for a Halloween drive. During this daytime drive-thru event, participants will creep through the Mystical Forest to view delightfully spooky scenes crafted by local businesses, clubs and organizations with scenic fall vistas in between. Vote for your favorite sponsored scene at the end of your drive.