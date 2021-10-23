Dallas County Achievers

FROM NEWS REPORTS

Buena Vista University

Nicholas Bender of Granger was named to Buena Vista University's 2021 summer dean's list.

BVU recently announced its 2021 summer graduates. Students and their degrees include Cally Carlson, of Grimes, master of education in teacher leadership, curriculum, & instruction (effective teaching & instructional leadership track); Cassandra DeBondt, of Grimes, master of education in teacher leadership, curriculum, & instruction (effective teaching & instructional leadership track).

Des Moines Area Community College

DMACC recently released the summer semester president’s list. Area students named on the list include Mekarim Amro of Adel; Carly Kuhse of Dallas Center; Elle Hook and Megan McLeran of De Soto; Maria Croyle and Stephen Kinara of Granger; Sophie Babcock, Austin Barongan, Sydney Davis, Jonathan Hooker, Allison Koch, Tyler Lawrence, Quinn Martin, Jonathan Matulef, Rachel Mona, Aubrey Soderlund, Tyler Tice and Kinsey Zacharski of Grimes; Anna Eppert, Dannah Karolus, Jennifer Kilby, Octavio Medina, Dakoda Strough, Christopher Vinzant and Tiffany Winey of Perry; Meredith Marks of Stuart; Conner Chappell and Sydney Rainey of Van Meter; Emily Bauer, Hanna Bohnenkamp, Kelsi Chandler, Daisy Chapa, Rachael Colwell, Alec Cose, Maninoa Courtright, Paige Falor, Megan Groathouse, Kimberly Jones, Andrew Kelly, Josephine Margaret Sweety Kingslee, Kieran Smith, Delaney Taylor, McKenna Ussery, Allison VanLier and Lesley Yanqui of Waukee.

DMACC recently released the summer semester dean’s list. Area students named on the list include Piper Giles, Emma Jacobsen, Will Kaney, Alexis Nemechek, Robert Primrose, Natalie Smith and Emily Tingle of Adel; Luke Brittain and Sydney Kuhse of Dallas Center; Eric Carlson and Jeffrey Kleespie of De Soto; Trever Wiebenga of Dexter; Ashlee England and Benjamin Young of Granger; Jessica Adair, Reese Dameron, Lynsea Gordon, Brianna Helleso, Alexis Moreno, Macy Petersen, Aldina Sabic, Amanda Sims, Kaici Skay, Sydney Smith and Jacob Waymire of Grimes; Emma McFarland, Jeymi Ramirez, Rebecca Talbott and Dylan Winey of Perry; Chase Arnold, Jocelyn Bult, Nicole Frohwein and Alexis Lyon of Van Meter; Jahaira Avila-Diaz, Cassidy Davis, Priscilla Heronemus, Tram Le, Nicholaus Madenge, Eric Mitchell, Almira Odzakovic, Braeden Rockwell, Cole Romdall, Alexandrea Schaffer, Jeffrey Seese, Steven Siegel, Samantha Stewart, Georgia Sysouchanh, Zachary Tallman, Sydni Thompson, Avrie Tigges, Nathan Weber, Kaitlyn White and Caitlin Yancy of Waukee; James Burkhart and Tian Turner of Woodward.

DMACC recently announced its 2021 summer graduates. Students and their degrees include Zeth Finch, of Adel, information technology network administration; Usha Biswa, of Grimes, associate degree nursing; Amanda Sims, of Grimes, liberal arts; Tyler Tice, of Grimes, liberal arts; Angela Hernandez, of Perry, liberal arts; Dakoda Strough, of Perry, building trades; William Tibben, of Perry, diemaking and tool & diemaking; Conner Chappell, of Van Meter, advanced manufacturing technology; Yaman Alsaadi, of Waukee, liberal arts; Daisy Chapa, of Waukee, emergency medical technology; Mitchell McLaughlin, of Waukee, liberal arts; Vanessa Vaysfeld, of Waukee, business administration; San-San Wong, of Waukee, respiratory therapy.

Drake University

Drake University recently announced its 2021 spring graduates. Students and their degrees include Grant Gordon, of Adel, master of data analytics leadership; Sara Buis, of Waukee, master of public administration; Javairian Estell, of Waukee, Bchelor of Arts in graphic design; Laura Meade, of Waukee, Master of Science in counseling; Justin Ohl, of Waukee, Master of Science in education leadership; Faith Wilson, of Waukee, Bachelor of Science in clinical and applied health science; Haley Wood, of Waukee, Bachelor of Science in clinical and applied health sciences; and Darcy Spellman, of Woodward, Master of Science in education leadership.

Upper Iowa University

Upper Iowa University recently released the 2021 spring semester dean’s list. Area students named on the list include Nicole Frohwein of Van Meter, Charles Hejde of Waukee, Maren Meusburger of Linden and Lacey Sanderson of Grimes.

Upper Iowa University recently announced the names of its August 2021 graduates. Students and their majors include Hannah Downey, of Grimes, instructional strategist II emphasis major; Veronica Sesker, of Grimes, human services major; Joel North, of Grimes, general management emphasis major; and Justin Stover, of Grimes, communication studies major.