Adel vet receives Veterinarian of the Year award

COURTESY OF THE IOWA VETERINARY MEDICAL ASSOCIATION

Special to Dallas County News

Elizabeth Holland of Adel was recognized as Iowa Veterinary Medical Association’s Veterinarian of the Year at the Iowa Veterinary Medical Association annual meeting, held Sept. 29 in Ames.

The award recognizes an IVMA member for outstanding service to the advancement of veterinary medicine, demonstrating outstanding compassion and achievements in advancing the welfare of animals and/or working to create a positive image for veterinarians in the community. Holland was recognized by the IVMA immediate-past president Jim Berger.

Holland is a 2008 graduate of Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine. She began working as an association veterinarian at Adel Veterinary Clinic, and she purchased the clinic and became the owner after seven years. She is a member of the IVMA executive board and has served on the IVMA’s small animal committee.

Holland is a member of the local chamber of commerce and has served on several steering committees to organize community projects.